Double strike: Banner day for Bendigo's Victorian Netball League teams

IT WASN'T the Bendigo Strikers' prettiest championship win this season, but a 10-goal victory over the Western Warriors at Red Energy Arena on Sunday might yet prove one of their most decisive.
Playing in front of a fervent home crowd, the Strikers let no one in the 1200-plus crowd down by eking out a 54-44 triumph.
Coach Tracey Brereton's team was pushed the whole way, leading by two goals at half time and by three at the final change of ends.
But in signs of growing maturity and a playing group getting more and more comfortable with each other as the season progresses, the Strikers found plenty when it was needed most.
An 18-11 final quarter in which Rochester's Teal Hocking shone with 13 goals, put the lid on the Strikers' seventh win of the season and elevated them to seventh spot on the ladder.
It put them within two wins of the fourth-placed Hawks with four games to play, albeit with the incumbents having a game in hand.
But it's enough for the Strikers to continue to dare to dream of finals in their first season in the state's premier netball competition.
The significance of the win was not lost on Brereton, who was full of praise for her playing group for finding a way through the maze against a gritty Warriors.
"It was a good win because they are in the same position as us at the moment, where if they win all games at the back end, mathematically they are still a chance for finals.
"That might explain why the game was a little grindy.
"It certainly wasn't our best performance, but good teams know how to win ugly. And yes, there were some ugly moments, but we won and the momentum just kept going our way because we just kept digging in."
The win was led by strong games from young guns Hocking and Charlotte Sexton and the team's most experienced player Heather Oliver.
Brereton further praised the effort of 19-and-under state representative Harriet Gall, who stepped up to the championship team, after earlier playing in the 23-and-under team's win.
The Strikers were without their skipper Meg Williams, who faces another frustrating wait on the sidelines, after reinjuring her ankle in Sandhurst's win over Kangaroo Flat on Friday night.
Brereton said she was 'absolutely gutted' for her star midcourter
"That's her third injury this season - it's pretty unheard of," she said.
"I am just gutted for her. Hopefully it's only a short turn around.
"We'll obviously miss her, but we are more devastated for her."
The Strikers will have a well-earned break until next Sunday, when they clash with the Geelong Cougars in Ballarat.
They will be looking to replicate their earlier season win over the Cougars, in what was the second of their three home games in Bendigo.
The Strikers 23-and-unders have survived a second nail-biter this season against the Western Warriors, prevailing by two goals in Sunday's curtain-raiser.
As was the case when the Strikers sunk the Warriors by one goal earlier in the season, little to nothing again separated the two competition newcomers.
Some brilliance in the goal circle from Mia McCrann-Peters and some sure-handedness with the ball from the seven players on court to deny the Warriors the ball for more than a minute at the end of the game, assured the Strikers young guns escaped with their fifth win of the season.
Protecting a one-goal lead with one minute, 50 left on the clock, Cowing said he was confident his players could hold their nerve.
"We were lucky to have a bit of a margin on our side in those last few minutes, but it was a bit nerve-racking," he said.
"Credit to the girls, they kept level heads and really controlled that ball and didn't get rid of it.
"Mia really stood up and nailed a few crucial shots for us too.
"The last one was perfect timing."
McCrann-Peters' 23rd and final goal with four seconds to play put the seal on a memorable win.
Cowling said he was proud of his players' preparedness to dig in and fight and to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Casey Demons last Wednesday night.
"It was a bit close for my liking, but that was a great win by us," Cowling said.
"Especially after last Wednesday. We were very disappointed with how we performed, so for the girls to bounce back and perform like that in front of our big home crowd, I'm very proud.
"There's nothing between us (and the Warriors); we match up really well.
"Both clubs are brand new to the VNL scene. We did have a couple of players missing today (Eloise Rodda and Abby Larkin), but I think those that played stepped up when they needed to.
"We played as a real team today, which was totally different to what we did on Wednesday night."
Cowling hinted there was a 'conscious' rivalry against both the Warriors and the Gippsland Stars, who are also new to the competition in 2024.
"I try not to think about it too much, but I'm sure both teams want to do as well as they can in their first season," he said.
"No one wants to go into a season finishing bottom, or anything like that.
"There is that rivalry there, but we try to put that aside when we step out there on the court."
Both Strikers teams emerged with 2-1 records from their three home games this season.
