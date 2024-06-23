Storm takes care of business to strengthen grip on BFNL double chance

STRATHFIELDSAYE has opened a two-game buffer inside the BFNL top three after a pair of results went the Storm's way on Saturday.
Firstly, the Storm took care of its business with an 82-point win over South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval, while that result coupled with Golden Square beating Eaglehawk now has Strathfieldsaye eight points clear in third position.
The Storm continue to remain unbeaten against the Bloods since 2012 following their 20.18 (138) to 8.8 (56) victory.
The Storm put the contest to bed during the second quarter when after leading by 16 points at the first break they booted nine goals to one in the third term to open a 64-point advantage.
In-form forward James Schischka (five), Abe Sheahan (four), Caleb Ernst (three), Zach Charles (two) and Darcy Mulquiny (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Storm.
Strathfieldsaye's Cooper Jones continued his outstanding form down back with another strong intercept marking game, while coach Luke Freeman was rapt with the performances of Mulquiny on a wing and Ethan Featherby in defence.
While Steven Stroobants kicked six of South Bendigo's eight goals, Freeman was full of praise for Featherby's defensive work on the Bloods' co-coach after being shifted on to him.
"Stroobs started well, but I thought Ethan did a superb job when he went to him, which was fantastic given he has only played a handful of senior games," Freeman said.
"And it was the best game I've seen Darcy play. He's one of our players who has come through the juniors and is getting better and better. His defensive work, physicality and ability to win the footy was really good today.
"Cooper Jones was really good down back again and is leading the defensive troops really well. He is intercepting and using the ball really well and it was good to see him get a bit higher as well because he is such a beautiful kick of the footy."
It was a contrasting two halves of scoring accuracy from the Storm. Strathfieldsaye's radar was on target in the first half when it kicked 14.6 before adding 6.12 in the second.
"I thought we still played good football in the second half, but just didn't capitalise," Freeman said.
"We've just got to continue to work on and tidy up where we are taking our shots from."
Strathfieldsaye had all three of its VFL-listed players in Ernst, Bode Stevens and Malik Gordon in the line-up.
"Having those three boys in obviously makes a massive difference to our side because they all play in a variety of positions, which is handy for us," Freeman said.
"Caleb started back and then went forward and kicked some goals, Bode runs through the midfield and and plays down back and Malik is just playing really good footy at the moment.
"His capacity to mark is super and him and James Schischka up forward together are looking really dangerous together."
It was a milestone game for Strathfieldsaye midfielder Lachlan Gill, who played his 100th senior match for the Storm.
"Lachie's year just continues to get better and better; he has that big strong body now where he can win the ball on the inside, but his running capacity on the outside... there's not many who can go with him," Freeman said.
As well as Stroobants' six goals, the Bloods were also well served by midfielder Anthony Zimmerman, ruckman Riley Walsh and ball-magnet on-baller Brody Haddow.
Despite the 82-point margin, the Bloods did display some strong patches of transition football throughout the game.
The Storm are now 7-2 ahead of a pair of games against fellow top-five sides Golden Square and Eaglehawk in their next two outings, while the Bloods are 2-7, with their next assignment a trip to Camp Reserve to take on the vastly improved Castlemaine.
Strathfieldsaye Seniors 5.4 14.6 18.11 20.18 (138)
South Bendigo Seniors 3.0 4.2 5.5 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye Seniors: J.Schischka 5, A.Sheahan 4, C.Ernst 3, Z.Charles 2, D.Mulquiny 2, P.Blandford 1, C.Sheahan 1, M.Gordon 1, L.Gill 1; South Bendigo Seniors: S.Stroobants 6, B.Haddow 1, B.Harvey 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye Seniors: C.Jones, D.Mulquiny, E.Featherby, C.Ernst, M.Harvey, J.Schischka; South Bendigo Seniors: A.Zimmerman, R.Walsh, B.Haddow, A.Smith, S.Stroobants, C.Brooks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.