Body found in case of missing Heathcote farmer Pat Connally

Police have found a body in their search for missing Heathcote farmer Pat Connally.
The body, which has not yet been formally identified, was located on a property in Goldie today, June 23.
The death was not being treated as suspicious, police said, and they would prepare a report for the coroner.
The Advertiser understands Mr Connally's white Toyota Landcruiser ute was found in fairly hilly terrain on Saturday, June 22.
The discovery comes nearly a month to the day since the 74-year-old, who also owned a local real estate agency, failed to return home from a trip to his farming property at Baynton.
His disappearance on Friday, May 24 prompted immediate concern because it was out of character, his family said, and because Mr Connally was reliant on daily medication.
In an appeal for information three days after he went missing, his son, Justin, told reporters his father regularly drove to Baynton and back.
"Dad would typically drive out to the farm at Baynton early afternoon and return later that day," he said on May 27.
"He's done that successfully for a number of decades and on this occasion, on Friday, he didn't return home."
Mr Connally had reportedly last been seen in Dairy Flat Road between Baynton and Heathcote on the afternoon he went missing, which suggested he was on his way home.
In the days immediately after his disappearance police undertook an extensive air and land search of the Connallys' Baynton property.
The Heathcote community was also involved in a physical search for the missing grandfather.
After these efforts failed to turn up any sign of him, police expanded their investigations, appealing to the public for information.
Among the strategies employed in their long running search was the use of dirt bikes and helicopters. They also made numerous appeals for tips from the public.
Announcing news that a body had been found on Sunday, police thanked the communities of Heathcote, Lancefield, Goldie and Kilmore, and the media, for their help with the search.
