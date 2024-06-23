Eight goals in second quarter without a miss sets Saints on path to win

HEATHCOTE'S superior accuracy in front of goal proved telling in the Saints' 29-point win over Lockington-Bamawm United in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.
The Saints had one less scoring shot than the Cats, but won 19.4 (118) to 13.11 (89) at Lockington to maintain their position in the top three.
The Saints' accurate scoreline included a brilliant second term when they booted eight goals without a miss, while the Cats also had eight scoring shots in the quarter for a return of 4.4.
"It's always tough to go up to Lockington to have a win and I think our scoreline today was reflective of where we were having our shots from," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"We've been a bit inaccurate the past couple of games because we haven't been able to get the footy where we wanted it to and been a bit shallow with our entries. It was nice to have some structure up forward and kick the score we did."
The Saints had talls Daniel Johnstone and James Orr both spend time up forward and each kicked four goals, with the pair among 10 players who hit the scoreboard for Heathcote.
Saturday's victory for the Saints was a bounceback win from the previous week's loss to Colbinabbin.
"We looked like we were really enjoying our footy as a group today," Saladino said.
"It probably hasn't looked like that the past couple of weeks, so that was really pleasing and there was some really good unity among the group."
Co-captain Codie Price off half-back was the Saints' best player.
"We've had him up the ground a bit more in recent games with the players we've had out, but he plays his best footy off half-back and that's where he played today and he was great," Saladino said.
"With Jacquesy (co-captain Liam Jacques) out today Codie really stepped up. And I thought Daniel Johnstone and James Orr were both really good as well, so it was good to see a few of our top players stand up."
The loss was the fifth in a row for the Cats, who have given up at least 100 points in all five defeats, but for coach Stacy Fiske there were better signs.
"It was pleasing to have the amount of scoring shots we did, but Heathcote was able to make the most of their looks at goal and in the end, that was the difference in the game," Fiske said.
"Overall, I was happy with the effort of the boys and we're getting back to the way we want to defend and pressure the contest and, hopefully, we're heading in the right direction over these next six games."
Overall, I was happy with the effort of the boys and we're getting back to the way we want to defend and pressure the contest and, hopefully, we're heading in the right direction over these next six games- Stacy Fiske - LBU coach
For the fourth game in a row ruckman and vice-captain Tyler Phillips was named the Cats' best player.
"He's really leading from the front. When things aren't going your way as far as win-loss, that's when you really need your leaders and he has really stepped up, so that's a real credit to him," Fiske said.
"And Brodie Collins is another of our leaders who has been really good for us through this period."
For the second game in a row recruit Jack Reiter kicked three goals for the Cats.
Leitchville-Gunbower and Colbinabbin have continued their recent trend of playing out thrillers against each other.
Just as they did in their round two meeting the Bombers defeated the Grasshoppers by six points, winning 9.13 (67) to 9.7 (61) at Colbinabbin to remain just percentage behind the third-placed Heathcote.
As well as the two games decided by six points this season, the Bombers also beat the Grasshoppers by tight margins of 14 and 11 points last year.
"We seem to match up well against Colbo and there never seems to be too much between us, so fortunately we were on the right side of the scoreboard at the final siren," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
Scores were level late before the match-winner for the Bombers was kicked by Caleb Hislop when he nailed a set-shot.
Unlike the straight-shooting Heathcote, the Bombers let the Grasshoppers off the hook early with their inaccuracy in front of goal.
The Bombers were only nine points in front at half-time, despite having nine more scoring shots as they led 5.11 to 5.2 at the main break.
"We blew a few chances early in the game, so it was disappointing not to put that scoreboard pressure on, especially in the first quarter (2.6) when we missed a few gettable shots," Keam said.
Brady Hore off half-back was named best for the Bombers ahead of ruckman Jobee Warde and midfielder/forward Hislop (two goals).
Coach Jed Brain was best for the Grasshoppers, who since the start of last year now have five losses, one win and one draw in games decided by single figure margins.
Ladder-leader White Hills kicked six goals to two in the final quarter to pull away from Mount Pleasant and win by 29 points.
White Hills led by one point at three quarter-time, but with the game up for grabs it was the Demons who ran it out stronger to win 17.17 (119) to 14.6 (90) at Toolleen.
The Demons are easily the best fourth quarter side in the competition this year having now won all 10 of their final terms during which they have outscored their opposition 307-133.
"Kicking 17.17 we had our chances to put them away, but it was a really good contest and Mounts brought the heat," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"I was really pleased with the way we were able to react in the last quarter and finish the game off the way we did.
"It was a really good team performance... everyone raised it up that 10 per cent extra in the last quarter - our defence was solid as a rock, the midfield was really good and our forwards went to work."
Mitch Dole, Tom Brereton and Fallon (two goals) headed the best players for the Demons, who had Liam Bartels (four), Cohen Kekich (three) and Ben Taylor (three) combine for 10 goals.
The result leaves fifth-placed Mount Pleasant still yet to beat a fellow side in the top five from five attempts.
"It was a game that ebbed and flowed, but we just couldn't get ourselves in front by enough throughout the day to put some real pressure on them," Mount Pleasant coach Cameron Carter said.
Following his seven goals against Huntly the previous week Mitch Bennett was another strong presence in attack with six goals for the Blues, while gun recruit Jack Hickman continued his strong midfield form.
North Bendigo kicked its highest score since its 2019 premiership season in its 129-point win at over Elmore.
The Bulldogs beat the Bloods 28.17 (185) to 8.8 (56) at Atkins Street to maintain an unbeaten run against Elmore that stretches back to 2011.
Half of the Bulldogs' 22 hit the scoreboard with 11 players kicking goals led by Dylan Klemm's eight, although, the star forward did end the game on the bench with a yellow card after being reported for striking in the final quarter.
The game was already done and dusted by half-time with the Bulldogs 69 points up at the main break as they led 15.7 to 4.4.
The Bulldogs - who had Jordan Ford, Ryan Alford and Bailey Cain as outs from their selected side - kicked seven, eight, six and seven goals across the four quarters.
"Nick Waterson was our best player, but it was an even spread with everyone playing their part," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"And it was a feather in the cap of young Riley Paetow, who got tagged today and he just kept getting the footy."
Class forward James Harney kicked three of the eight goals for the Bloods, whose best player was Jake Dick-O'Flaherty.
White Hills Seniors 3.5 6.10 11.12 17.17 (119)
Mount Pleasant Seniors 2.0 7.1 12.5 14.6 (90)
GOALS: White Hills Seniors: L.Bartels 4, C.Kekich 3, B.Taylor 3, J.Fallon 2, J.Davies 2, R.Walker 1, R.Irwin 1, K.Antonowicz 1; Mount Pleasant Seniors: M.Bennett 6, B.Bisset 2, R.McNamara 2, Z.Murrell 1, H.Teasdale 1, C.Smith 1, J.Hickman 1
BEST: White Hills Seniors: M.Dole, T.Brereton, J.Fallon, A.Davis, B.Taylor, J.Davies; Mount Pleasant Seniors: J.Hickman, M.Bennett, R.McNamara, Z.Featherby, H.Teasdale, Z.Murrell
Heathcote Seniors 3.1 11.1 15.3 19.4 (118)
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 2.2 6.6 10.7 13.11 (89)
GOALS: Heathcote Seniors: D.Johnstone 4, J.Orr 4, B.Padmore 3, C.Grindlay 2, L.Birch 1, C.Luscombe 1, H.McCarthy 1, R.Bolton 1, J.Conforti 1, B.Connelly 1; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Reiter 3, B.Phillips 2, T.Leech 2, J.Mundie 1, E.Bruns 1, A.McMahon 1, T.Butler 1, B.Collins 1, T.Phillips 1
BEST: Heathcote Seniors: C.Price, J.Orr, D.Johnstone, B.Padmore, M.McLean, B.Connelly; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: T.Phillips, E.Bruns, B.Collins, J.Bruns, V.Ryan, J.Mundie
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 2.6 5.11 8.12 9.13 (67)
Colbinabbin Seniors 3.1 5.2 7.5 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: F.Buchanan 2, C.McGregor 2, C.Hislop 2, B.Hawken 2, L.Sverns 1; Colbinabbin Seniors: H.McMurtrie 3, C.Shields 2, N.Basile 1, J.Brain 1, J.Wilson 1, A.Carr 1
BEST: Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Hore, J.Warde, C.Hislop, B.Hawken, M.Hagan, B.Green; Colbinabbin Seniors: J.Brain, A.Martin, N.Basile, C.Aldous, A.Basile, T.Howlett
North Bendigo Seniors 7.4 15.7 21.11 28.17 (185)
Elmore Seniors 3.1 4.4 6.6 8.8 (56)
GOALS: North Bendigo Seniors: D.Klemm 8, S.Barnes 4, J.Dean 3, R.Paetow 2, J.Grundy 2, N.Waterson 2, R.Hartley 2, P.Bogers 2, T.Findlay 1, S.Giri 1, A.Craig 1; Elmore Seniors: J.Harney 3, N.Kay 2, S.Lees 1, M.Nettlefold 1, J.Dick-O'Flaherty 1
BEST: North Bendigo Seniors: N.Waterson, D.Klemm, A.Craig, R.Paetow, R.Hartley, S.Barnes; Elmore Seniors: J.Dick-O'Flaherty, J.Kyne, K.Cornell, N.Kay, S.Lees, J.Harney"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.