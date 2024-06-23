Have you seen Mia or Arafat? Police concerned about missing teenagers

Police are seeking information about missing teenager Mia.
The 17-year-old was last seen at a house in Echuca on June 18, they said.
It was believed Mia could be in the Echuca, Bendigo, or Melbourne areas.
Police and family were worried about her because of her age, according to police.
They are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500.
Bendigo Police are also asking the public for information about 19-year-old Arafat, who was last known to be living in the Flora Hill area.
Arafat, described as having a slim build with short black hair, hadn't been contacted since June 7, police said and police and family were concerned as this behaviour was out of character.
Anyone who sees Arafat, or has information about them is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
You can also make an anonymous report online via the Victoria Police website.
