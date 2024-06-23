Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Have you seen Mia or Arafat? Police concerned about missing teenagers

Updated June 23 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing teenager Mia. Picture supplied
Missing teenager Mia. Picture supplied

Police are seeking information about missing teenager Mia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.