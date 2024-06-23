Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Hartley has day out in front of goal in percentage-boosting win

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated June 23 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartley lifted his season total of 32 goals after kicking nine against Maryborough. Picture by Adam Bourke
Michael Hartley lifted his season total of 32 goals after kicking nine against Maryborough. Picture by Adam Bourke

Castlemaine kicked its highest score in eight years in a 147-point win over the BFNL's bottom side Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.