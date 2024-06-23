Cobi Maxted dominant in Sandhurst's big win over Kangaroo Flat

Sandhurst warmed up for its top-of-the-table clash with Gisborne by outclassing Kangaroo Flat at the QEO.
The Dragons won 23.14 (152) to 5.8 (38) to record their fourth win by 100 points or more this season.
Order was restored in the final term as the Dragons prepared for next week's much-anticipated clash with Gisborne by kicking six goals to none.
"I thought Kangaroo Flat started well against Gisborne last week and we thought we were a bit off last week, so we wanted to start well and I thought we put them on the back foot early,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"We had a really good second quarter, but the third quarter was a bit messy and the game was quite lacklustre for probably 15 minutes.
"Our last quarter was pretty good and I thought across the board we didn't have any passengers.
"We didn't get any injuries and we move on to next week (against Gisborne)."
Sandhurst's marking forwards Ferg Greene, Cobi Maxted and Tanner Nally kicked 16 goals between them.
Maxted kicked five goals in the first half on his way to a seven-goal haul, while defender-turned-forward Nally kicked four goals in a new role.
Greene added five goals to take his season tally to 52.
"Cobi is playing some really good footy, he's having a very good season,'' Connick said.
"Tanner played the back-up ruck role today and kicked four goals as well in an important role.
"Ferg didn't have a lot go his way, but he still kicked five really hard-earned goals."
Midfielder Luke Ellings continued his good form and was named Kangaroo Flat's best player.
Lachlan Dalziel, Connor Lee and Jack Lefroy battled hard for the Roos, but they just don't have the depth to match the top teams over four quarters.
The Roos can reset this week and turn their attention to their next two games against Maryborough and South Bendigo - two opponents they defeated in the first half of the season.
