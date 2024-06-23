Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Cobi Maxted dominant in Sandhurst's big win over Kangaroo Flat

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 23 2024 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobi Maxted kicked seven goals in a best on ground performance against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Cobi Maxted kicked seven goals in a best on ground performance against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

Sandhurst warmed up for its top-of-the-table clash with Gisborne by outclassing Kangaroo Flat at the QEO.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.