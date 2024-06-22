Golden Square's young players stand tall in gritty win over Eaglehawk

Golden Square defeated a top-five opponent for the first time this season and in the process strengthened its chances of playing in this year's BFNL finals.
The Bulldogs showed plenty of grit in the final quarter to see off a gallant Eaglehawk comeback and win 8.11 (59) to 6.9 (45).
After trailing by the best part of five goals early in the third quarter, the Hawks moved within two points when Jonty Neaves kicked the opening goal of the final quarter.
That was to be the Borough's final score of the game as the young Dogs showed maturity beyond their years to regain control and kick clear.
"In the third quarter we turned the ball over and we couldn't get the ball out of their forward half,'' Golden Square coach Brad Eaton said.
"We went away from what we wanted to do and had some lapses in concentration, so it was good to see the midfielders get back on top in the last quarter and we were able to pump the ball inside 50 where the forwards competed well in the air and brought the ball to ground.
"We were able to ground it out. It was a good win."
In a game that didn't reach great heights in terms of quality, Square set the tone for the day with a strong first half.
Amid plenty of turnovers and skill errors, it was Square midfielder Ricky Monti who showed his class in the opening hour of play.
The premiership midfielder kicked a classy goal himself and had a hand in three others as the Dogs opened up a 40-18 lead at the main break.
Monti was involved again early in the third quarter as the Dogs moved the ball well along the grandstand wing and Jack Stewart marked and goaled to make the margin 28 points.
At that stage of the game it looked as though the Dogs would win by eight goals.
The Hawks needed a spark and they got it through midfielder Billy Evans.
Evans' strong work ethic from defence to attack helped Brady Rowles snap a much-needed goal at the nine-minute mark of the third term. It was Eaglehawk's first goal since the dying minutes of the opening quarter.
Midfielder Joel Mullen, the Hawks' best player on the day, roved a boundary throw-in and snapped a goal and when teenager Kyen Burrill-Grinton showed great poise to kick his first goal in senior footy the Hawks were within eight points with one quarter to play.
Golden Square had lost its way and the Hawks could sniff victory in the opening minutes of the final term when an Aydan Hanley intercept mark led to a fine set shot goal from Neaves.
The momentum swung back Square's way purely on the back of hard work.
After seemingly not having an inside 50 for an eternity, the ball lived in Square's forward half for the next 15 minutes.
The problem for the Dogs was they had little to show for it on the scoreboard.
They kicked five-straight behinds and had another set shot sail out of bounds on the full.
The opportunity was there for an individual from either side to take the game by the scruff of the neck and the big moment in the match was executed by Square midfielder Jordan Rosengren.
A solid contributor in the midfield all day, Rosengren, who played as a key forward for much of his first senior stint with the Bulldogs, was swung forward late in the game and he took a strong contested mark about 35m out from goal.
After watching some of his team-mates spray shots at goal from all angles, Rosengren took responsibility and kicked truly.
It was to be Square's only goal for the final quarter, but it was enough to ensure the home side clinched the four points.
"To come back from five goals down to get within a couple of points was a good effort, but from there we probably should have won the game,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"When you let yourself get five goals down you spend your tickets getting back into the game and maybe we ran out of tickets towards the end there."
The Hawks were without half a dozen senior players, but that mattered little to the coach.
"We're not making excuses,'' Matheson said.
"We gave ourselves the chance to win the game today and we didn't."
Jon Coe's remarkable consistency and durability was again on show for the Dogs.
The veteran defender was superb again and he was ably assisted in defence by youngster Hugh Freckleton.
The most pleasing sign for Square was the form of young on-baller Macey Eaton and exciting ruckman Kai Daniels, who both produced their best games of the season.
Mullen aside, Eaglehawk's best players were defender Oscar Madden and Billy Evans.
