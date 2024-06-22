What, for you, makes a great pie?

This week was a big one for bakers around the country. It was time to put their finest pies on the line in the quest to be the country's best.
It takes a lot of tweaking to find just the right recipe. But there appears to be at least, ahem, one key thing.
As one contestant put it "you have to be able to eat your pie while you drive because 80 per cent of the pies you buy these days, the a-- end will fall out of them".
A great pie/pasty/sausage roll is a special thing.
It can make you cycle kilometres for the tantalising promise of flaky pastry and well-seasoned filling.
It can be the destination for a chilly winter's drive.
It can be something you pick up and take home to reheat at your leisure.
And in these straightened times, it is also something that's relatively affordable.
There are a bunch of award winning bakeries in Central Victoria.
But it doesn't take having a medal to make a pie special -there are plenty I love haven't nabbed an accolade.
And it's certainly the season to try out a few new ones. I'd love some suggestions. Do you have a favourite pie or bakery? Let me know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Juanita Greville, Editor (and pie lover)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.