Storm fend off persistent Bloods to consolidate spot in BFNL top five

STRATHFIELDSAYE has solidified its spot in the BFNL top five, shrugging off a persistent South Bendigo for a three-goal win at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
The Storm were made to endure some anxious moments in the final quarter, after the Bloods pulled within one goal on two occasions late in the game.
But the steadying influence of Jess Mangan and Emmie Banfield in defence and some timely patience through the midcourt and in attack helped them stave off a spirited challenge by the Bloods for a 43-40 win.
No more than four goals separated the Storm and Bloods at the end of any quarter, laying bare the evenness between the two sides.
It was the second thriller this season between the clubs, with the Bloods taking the points in round one by two goals.
Storm coach Steph Freemantle said she was pleased with how her side responded in the frantic final minutes.
"It was a tough game. Coming off a bye week and having had an injury to Annie (Hughes), we are still trying to find out a few things, including our best goaling combination," she said.
"It was probably good for us to get a bit of a push and a shove going into the next few weeks as we have to win these games to make sure we maintain that fourth spot.
"What I liked was that we were really patient today and calmed each other down when things got a little rutty.
"It was nice that we retained our composure, particularly coming out of defence.
"Our defence is very strong."
Claire Gibbs (30 goals) was the mainstay in the shooting circle for the Storm, with Paynton Jolliffe and Lucy Spalding sharing the duties at goal attack throughout the contest.
While Saturday's win was a small measure of revenge for the Storm for their round one loss, Freemantle predicted nice things ahead from the Bloods in the second half of the season.
"There's no doubt they are a lot better than their ladder position indicates," she said.
"They had some nice new players in there, who looked really handy.
"I think the whole season is a bit confusing to be honest, as we have girls going up and down grades at all clubs.
"It will be interesting to see what teams will actually look like come the end of the season."
What I liked was that we were really patient today and calmed each other down when things got a little rutty- Steph Freemantle
The Storm will look to back up their bright start to the second half of the season against Golden Square at Strathfielfsaye next Saturday.
The Bulldogs will be aiming to rebound and keep their finals hopes alive after succumbing to Eaglehawk by 15 goals at Wade Street.
It ensured the fifth-placed Hawks joined Strathfieldsaye on four wins, giving both sides a two-win buffer over Golden Square and three over Castlemaine and South Bendigo in the race for a finals berth.
While disappointed by the loss, Bloods skipper Steph Goode said her side would take plenty of encouragement out of their performance.
"We are a young side and are looking to take away the positives from each game," she said.
"As much as we would have loved to have won that game, and certainly we had our opportunities, we can draw on the fact we played better than we did last week and better than the week before that, and that's what we are looking for.
"We got so close today. There were a few clutch moments that we couldn't quite capitalise on in the end.
"But credit to Storm, they were really level-headed and made the most of the ball they got back.
A week after debuting their new goal shooter Yolande Miller against Eaglehawk, the Bloods unveiled another new recruit, with Holly Gray joining her sister Chloe Gray in the midcourt.
Both were solid contributors, with Miller accounting for 29 of her team's 40 goals for the afternoon.
The Bloods will target win number two for the season against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve next Saturday, with Goode confident the Bloods can 'ruffle some feathers' over the final eight rounds.
The Magpies, like South Bendigo, are also looking for their second win.
