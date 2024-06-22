Grasshoppers storm home to win HDFNL top four clash against Bombers

COLBINABBIN warmed up for a massive fortnight ahead in HDFNL netball, prevailing against Leitchville-Gunbower in a decisive top four encounter on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers, who will play top pair Elmore and White Hills in their next two games, claimed third spot on the ladder from the Bombers with a polished 62-54 victory at Colbinabbin.
The clash at Colbinabbin marked the midway point of a tough four-game stretch against finals-bound rivals for the Grasshoppers, who defeated fifth-placed Heathcote by 43 goals last week.
Leitchville-Gunbower, which has sat in third place for much of the season, is the Grasshoppers' biggest scalp to date this season, after the Bombers won the two clubs' earlier season clash at Gunbower by eight goals.
Awkwardly placed at 1-3 after four rounds, the Grasshoppers have since peeled off six straight wins to stamp themselves as one of the most in-form teams in the competition.
It's the type of form they will need to carry on with if they are to match the likes of second-placed Elmore next week and competition pacesetters White Hills the following week.
The Demons continued their unbeaten run at the top of the ladder with a 55-40 win over a gallant Mount Pleasant, while Elmore, led by joint coach Allira Holmes in defence and wing attack Cayde Hayes, defeated a spirited North Bendigo 48-32.
At Lockington, Heathcote bounced back from its loss to Colbinabbin to beat Lockington-Bamawm United 57-28.
In a see-sawing contest at Colbinabbin, only one goal separated the two teams at the final two changes of end, with the Bombers in front at half time and the Grasshoppers holding sway at three quarter time.
Colbinabbin saved its best for last, overpowering the Bombers with an 18-11 final term, highlighted by 13 goals from shooter Matilda McIntyre.
Grasshoppers coach Jen McIntyre said the win was just what her side needed to keep their top three hopes alive.
"It was an important win for us, no doubt. They got us last time and it does put us in the picture for third," she said.
"It was a really good game today - a quality game and physical. Fast, skilful ... it would have been a good game to watch, I'm sure.
"We were pretty consistent across the court.
"(Goal attack) Ella Kerlin was good today and Matilda (McIntyre) was very handy with her goals. But everyone did their bit.
"They (Leitchville-Gunbower) are a clever side; their goaling end is good and really similar to Elmore.
"But our defence worked really hard to get us the ball back."
A strong midcourt effort was led by Olivia McEvoy (two quarters at wing defence and two at centre), wing attack Kasey Conder and Grace McIntyre.
After outscoring Heathcote the previous week 23-9 in the final quarter, coach McIntyre was thrilled to see her side again run the game out strongly.
"Our last quarters have been really good. Fitness is obviously a part of it," she said.
"But it's one week at a time for us at the moment.
For the Bombers, Claudia Collins shone with a 41-goal game at goal shooter, continuing her strong first season at Leitchville-Gunbower.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, with the Bombers last loss coming in a formidable effort last month against reigning premiers White Hills by eight goals.
The Grasshoppers, minus three-time league medallist McEvoy and midcourter Conder, lost their earlier season contest to the Bloods 57-52 and were beaten 61-59 by White Hills.
In other round 12 games, Leitchville-Gunbower gets the chance to rebound against LBU at Leitchville, White Hills and Huntly clash at Scott Street, and Heathcote hosts Mount Pleasant.
North Bendigo has the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.