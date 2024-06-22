Police believe medical episode may be involved in Calder Highway crash

Police believe the crash along the Calder Highway in the Glenalbyn region this morning may have been caused by a medical episode.
Police said they are investigating a crash where two people traveling along the Calder Highway hit a tree just before 11:30am on June 22.
The Ford utility was being driven by a 53-year-old Mernda man and had a 54-year-old Mernda woman as passenger.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile the woman in the car sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined but police believe it may be due to a medical episode.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
