Echuca targeted by retail crime syndicate, alongside other regional centres

A pair of alleged thieves involved in a retail crime syndicate which targeted regional areas including Echuca have been arrested in Melbourne by police.
The two men, a 25-year old and 26-year-old both from Deer Park, were arrested in relation to a series of alleged shop thefts across the state in an 11-day period.
The pair allegedly stole more than $17,000 worth of goods from regional centres including Echuca, Wodonga and Colac and a number of suburbs in Melbourne.
It is alleged the pair are part of a larger organised retail crime syndicate involving up to 20 people, where retail items including baby formula, vitamins, dental products, cosmetics and medicine are stolen to order.
Police allege that the syndicate trade stolen goods for drugs.
Authorities unsuccessfully tried to arrest the pair in Keilor Downs on June 13 but the were able to evade police.
However, the Fawkner Crime Reduction Team then successfully arrested the pair in St Albans on 19 June after working closely with retailers.
The 25-year-old Deer Park man was charged with failing to stop vehicle on police direction and shop theft.
He was bailed to appear before Sunshine Magistrates' Court on 17 October.
Meanwhile the 26-year-old Deer Park man was charged with theft, handling stolen goods and possessing heroin.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Sunshine Magistrates' Court on 15 July.
Police said they will continue to focus on disrupting organised groups that are profiting off the sale of stolen items from businesses across Victoria.
Any information relating to organised retail crime syndicate activity, we encourage to be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
