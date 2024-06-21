Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca targeted by retail crime syndicate, alongside other regional centres

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 22 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Two men were arrested in relation to a number of shop thefts across Victoria. File picture
A pair of alleged thieves involved in a retail crime syndicate which targeted regional areas including Echuca have been arrested in Melbourne by police.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

