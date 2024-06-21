Dragons overpower Roos as key injury sours win under lights at QEO

SANDHURST has shrugged off another fierce challenge from Kangaroo Flat under lights at the QEO on Friday night, but the win came with a heavy price, with an ankle injury to star centre Meg Williams.
The Dragons replaced the Roos in top spot on the BFNL ladder with an accomplished 47-42 triumph over a resilient Roos, who dropped to second.
They set up their win with a confident 16-11 first quarter and were able to maintain a three to five-goal buffer for the majority of the contest.
But the Dragons' seventh win of the season - from eight games - was soured when their inspirational leader went down with a reoccurrence of the ankle injury that has plagued her throughout the first half of the season and kept her sidelined from several Sandhurst and Bendigo Strikers VNL games.
A hush fell over the crowd after Williams fell to the court, four minutes into the final quarter, before being carried off to the changerooms.
While the Dragons went on to claim a crucial win, they will be without their skipper for at least a month, including for next week's blockbuster against reigning premiers Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
An obviously pleasing win for the Dragons brought mixed emotions, with coach Tamara Gilchrist saying her players were shattered for their teammate.
"It's devastating for our team, but it's devastating for Meg personally," she said.
"She has had a tricky season with injury, but she will bounce back - she always does.
"She will take care of herself and will be where she needs to be at the right time, but it was heartbreaking."
While the Dragons will be minus their skipper next week against the Bulldogs, they won't play another game until July 29 against South Bendigo due to a succession of byes, helping alleviate the blow to a degree.
Gilchrist was full of praise for her team's persistance after answering every challenge thrown their way by the in-form Roos.
"We started well and got a three-goal lead early and that is where it stood most of the game," she said.
"We were hoping for a great contest, which was one of the reasons we had it on the Friday night, and that's what happened.
"We didn't often play our best netball thanks to Flat, but credit to our girls for hanging on under tough circumstances."
The Dragons were led brilliantly from the defensive end of the court for the second straight week by Strikers star Ruby Turner, with plenty of assistance from long-time teammate Sophie Shoebridge.
Gilchrist described Turner's game as exceptional and it was tough to disagree.
"We were talking about whether we make a change in that defensive end at different stages, but I decided to leave Ruby there," she said.
"She was flying for the ball, doing all the right things; making the shooters reposition over and over and constantly building pressure.
"She is having an amazing season.
"I thought our shooters (Bec Smith and Heather Oliver) controlled themselves well, as there is a lot of push and shove that always goes on, so you have to be able to manage that and take the contested ball and then compose and shoot.
"Kangaroo Flat really brought the challenge to us. They had a cracking game against Gisborne last week, so they were up and about.
"And as they should be as they are a great team and played really well."
The win gave the Dragons a pair of victories over the Roos this season, following a seven-goal win in round one at Dower Park.
Disappointed to have again come up short against their nemesis, Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said the Roos definitely had their chances to wrest control of the game.
"We are good enough. We definitely showed tonight we can match them," he said.
"We took the game right on, but there were just a few brain fades that we need to get out of our game.
"It's nothing drastic, it was just the execution of our passes across the court, but that is something we can fix up and I'm sure we can beat them.
"A couple of years ago we did have a 40-goal loss to Sandhurst, and last year we just had too many lapses against them, but were better and more consistent against them, so we'll keep chipping away.
"In saying that, I thought they played a really great game. Ollie really stood up in their attack end and Ruby Turner was unreal in defence.
"Our effort showed that anyone in the top three can win it on their day."
There were still plenty of positives for the Roos, including the return of Milly Wicks, who played close to a full game at wing defence, a solid performance in defence by Castlemaine recruit Meg Wilson, and some nice work in the goal circle by Annie Spear.
It followed no court time last week for Wilson against Gisborne, and only limited game time for Spear.
Cowling praised the Dragons' depth, with Kelsey Palpratt and Tess Keating stepping up to play key roles in the midcourt and wing defence.
He said the club's best wishes went out to Williams, a Strikers championship teammate to three of the Roos players, for a rapid recovery.
"I thought it was a fantastic display of netball tonight, but once Meg went down it took a bit of a sting out of the game vibe," Cowling said.
"You could tell girls on both teams got a bit flat.
"Fingers crossed for Meg that it is nothing too serious."
The Roos will have an A-grade bye next week and will not return to action until July 13 against South Bendigo.
