Dragons overpower Roos as key injury sours win under lights at QEO

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 22 2024 - 9:20am, first published June 21 2024 - 11:32pm
A five-goal win for Sandhurst over Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on Friday night was soured by an ankle injury to Dragons skipper Meg Williams.

SANDHURST has shrugged off another fierce challenge from Kangaroo Flat under lights at the QEO on Friday night, but the win came with a heavy price, with an ankle injury to star centre Meg Williams.

