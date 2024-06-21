Business of food booms in Bendigo area

For those who love a sandwich, there is a new Subway in town. And not just a new one, Bendigo's first drive through one.
It led to a bit of talk about just how you go about the task of assembling such a specific order, and Jonathan Magrath found out first hand when he caught up with the owner, Fitzroy and Sydney Swans AFL player Rowan Wharfe.
Another business that is booming is Harcourt Apples, which has had a hands-on approach from managing director Simon Frost since starting the business in 1991. What began life as a fruit and vegetables shop is now an apple-product empire.
Tough times have led to a jump in the number of shoplifting incidents being reported. Check out Ben Loughran's story on crime data to find out more.
Heading into a weekend of footy and netball, Luke West has pulled together a mid-season report on how your club in the Bendigo league is going. A must-read.
Have a great weekend.
Juanita Greville, Editor
