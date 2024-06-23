Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man snared by undercover police posing as 14-year-old girl

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 24 2024 - 6:00am
Klynton Collins pleaded guilty to two charges in the County Court sitting in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Bendigo man who attempted to entice someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity in a hotel in Melbourne will be sentenced in July.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

