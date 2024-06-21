'It's like another player for us': No place like home for Bendigo Strikers

THE BENDIGO Strikers say they have been overwhelmed by the hometown support this season and would like nothing better than to reward fans with a pair of victories at the Red Energy Arena on Sunday.
The Strikers championship and 23-and-under teams will clash with fellow VNL newcomers the Western Warriors in what will be the club's third and final home game of the 2024 season.
The previous two home games - against the Boroondara Express and Geelong Cougars - drew huge crowds.
Expectations are again high with more than 900 tickets already sold.
The championship team, coached by Tracey Brereton, will enter the round 18 contest on a high following a stirring six-goal win over the Casey Demons on Wednesday night.
With five regular season games remaining, the Strikers will be looking to force their way up the ladder from their current position in eighth, underpinned by a 6-9 record.
Brereton is expecting a big home crowd to provide her players with plenty of extra incentive against the in-form Warriors.
"I know the girls are quite excited playing their home games. There's always a big crowd and the girls really feel the connection to the community," she said.
"You don't get crowds like these in Melbourne.
"And it's not just Bendigo people that are going. We are getting primary schools from Kyabram and Tongala and bus loads from that area that want to come and watch.
"The Strikers concept has really captured the support of the wider region.
"To be back in Bendigo for our last home game, and to see how these games have been promoted, the (Strikers) board really should be congratulated."
The Strikers, led by big-time performances from young gun Charlotte Sexton, goal shooter Milly Brock and midcourter Chelsea Sartori, beat the Warriors in their early season contest by 15 goals.
But the visitors have served notice with some impressive efforts in narrow losses to finals-bound Boroondara Express and North East Blaze in their last two matches.
Brereton reaffirmed her side's intention to finish a historic and pivotal first season in the VNL with as much momentum as possible.
"The odds are against us reaching finals as we are going to have to win every single game from now and have plenty of results fall our way, but no one can guarantee any of that in this league," she said.
"It's just so competitive. Teams are knocking off everyone everywhere in this league, so nobody knows where anyone sits at the moment.
"If we just miss finals, it's important that we finish off strong and shake things up for the others."
The 23-and-under Strikers, led by coach Jayden Cowling, will similarly be hoping the home crowd can bring out the best in them and help propel them to a fourth win.
Only one goal separated the Strikers and Warriors in their last meeting, highlighted by a strong shooting performance by Golden Square's Mia McCrann-Peters.
In a season where wins have been hard to come by, but progress has been solid, Strikers 23-and-under vice-captain Chloe Langley said the team's home games in Bendigo had provided some of the standout moments of their season.
"Especially filling up the whole stadium (against Boroondara). It was so good to see the community get behind us and the game," she said.
"We also managed to get a win against (fifth-placed) Geelong and Geelong is always super-strong.
"It was amazing to get a win against one of the most competitive sides in the league."
Playing in front of the home crowd, it's like another player for us- Chloe Langley
Langley said the Strikers were keen to rebound following a disappointing loss to the Casey Demons on Wednesday night in which they were overrun in the last half.
She is expecting a tough fight, with bragging rights between two of the competition's newcomers up for grabs.
"We did beat the Warriors earlier in the year, but this time, playing in front of the home crowd, it's like another player for us," Langley said.
"Having that element to the game, we should come away with the win."
One of only a few players with previous VNL experience, Langley is easily the Strikers' most seasoned player at the level, highlighted by 19-and-under championship success with the City West Falcons.
The 22-year-old, who was in outstanding touch for her BFNL club Kangaroo Flat in a crucial win at Gisborne last weekend, said she was proud to have come home to continue her VNL career in Bendigo.
"It's great playing for my hometown," she said.
"It obviously was a bit of a change moving from Falcons to the Strikers, being a new team, but it's been a positive change.
"Playing with a group of girls who have similar values to me as country girls, it's been such a good vibe.
"There are no regrets."
The match schedule for Sunday includes a clash between the Strikers and Warriors development teams and an all-abilities netball exhibition before the championship game.
Doors open at 11am on Sunday, with tickets still available through Ticketek.
11:20am: Development
1pm: 23-and-unders
2.15pm: All-abilities netball exhibition
2:40pm: Championship division
