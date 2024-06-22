Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

A shopping centre wants a phone tower. Neighbours are unconvinced

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
June 23 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A business wants to build a telecommunications tower. Picture is a file image
A business wants to build a telecommunications tower. Picture is a file image

A 30 metre high telecommunications tower should rise behind a busy shopping centre despite objections from nearby property owners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.