Basketball great Kristi Harrower back on home court, but in enemy colours

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 21 2024 - 3:41pm
Kristi Harrower gives instructions to Keilor Thunder players. Picture by @Trent_Moore_Sports_Photography
Kristi Harrower gives instructions to Keilor Thunder players. Picture by @Trent_Moore_Sports_Photography

A Harrower patrolling the Red Energy Arena floorboards, coaching basketball at NBL1 level - it's a sight that Bendigo basketball fans should savour.

