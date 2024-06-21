Diamonds looking to sparkle in war against the Roses during Bendigo clash

Calling all netball fans.
Bendigo is set to host some of the best players in the world when the Australian Diamonds take on the England Roses in the third game of an international test series.
The match, scheduled for September 25, will see two of the best teams in world netball play a thriller in front of around 4000 people at Bendigo Stadium.
Diamonds player and Melbourne Vixen Kate Moloney said the match would allow grassroots players in Bendigo a chance to see top players up close.
Moloney said given the last time the Diamonds and Roses met was in the 2023 Netball World Cup final, tensions might be a bit high between the squads.
"The rivalry is building (between the Diamonds and the Roses), it continues to build and we can't wait to bring that here to Bendigo to showcase the Australian Diamonds," she said.
"But, also hopefully be able to pack this stadium out with lots of locals, lots of people traveling in and yeah we are really excited about the opportunity."
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said games of this calibre were great for the region, not only given the quality of the athletes but also the money it pumped into the city through tourism.
Ms Allan said it was great players of all ages across Bendigo and the central Victorian region had the chance to play a national sport at either social, amateur or professional level.
"We want our littlest and youngest of players to be able to have the opportunity to participate in a fantastic sport and then as they go on whether they want to continue on just as players for their own health and wellbeing and social opportunities," she said.
"Or, one day playing for the national team, playing for the state team, here in Bendigo you can play in the state league thanks to the (Bendigo) Strikers being a part of the Victorian Netball League.
The Premier said the Diamonds visit was made possible by the State Government's Visit Victoria program.
Meanwhile, City of Greater Bendigo, Andrea Metcalf, said the event should sell out and she was "thrilled" a game of this magnitude was coming to the city.
"I think it will be a record how quickly the tickets will sell for this event here in Bendigo," she said.
Ms Metclaf said Bendigo was a "netball region" and would get behind the national team.
