Fitzpatrick, Wilkinson have their say on mini-final for flag contenders

It's not often a game in June has a major bearing on the premiership race, but for Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine their clash on Saturday is a mini-final.
With the race for the top three positions in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League so tight, and the gulf between the top four teams and the rest of the competition expansive, securing victories against top-four rivals will shape a club's season.
You have to go back to YCW in 2022 to find a team that has won the LVFNL premiership from outside of the top-three on the ladder.
Second-placed Pyramid Hill, third-placed Bridgewater and fourth-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine all have 6-2 records at the halfway mark of the season.
Their encounters with each other over the next five rounds will determine who joins reigning premier Marong inside the top three for the finals.
"We've got three teams on 6-2, so the next couple of weeks is going to determine where we're going to finish,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said on Friday.
"They got us in round one in what was a really good game of football.
"We've had to go back to the drawing board a little bit and there were probably a few things I could have done differently that I look back on.
"I know a few of the players weren't happy with the way they went round one, but it's not something we've lost sleep over. We're expecting another good battle on Saturday."
The Bears defeated Pyramid Hill by 15 points in round one on the back of 10 goals from full-forward Josh Mellington.
Mellington, who is already within 13 goals of reaching the century mark for the season, is again a potential thorn in the Bulldogs' side.
Fitzpatrick said his side's first focus was to deny the Bears forward 50 entries.
"We've got a couple of different ways we could go about it,'' Fitzpatrick said
"It will probably depend on how the game is unfolding. We could drop someone back in the hole, which could happen at times, but if we're winning the stoppages then they (Serpentine) will have to change the way they go about it.
"Winning the ball at the source changes things a lot."
The Bears might be rusty early having not played a game since June 1.
"We've had the past two weeks off, so we're feeling refreshed,'' Serpentine coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"We've trained well the last week-and-a-bit, hopefully we go well in the first five minutes and set the scene.
"We don't want to be sluggish early because Pyramid Hill is a quality team and we don't want to give them a start."
Wilkinson said his team was looking forward to playing in a game that has finals-like intensity.
"It's a good opportunity for us and it's great to play in these games,'' Wilkinson said.
"The games against Marong, Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater are always pretty close and they're the ones you look forward to.
"We had a good game with Pyramid Hill in round one and I'm sure both teams learned a little bit from that.
"Being a first-year coach, I didn't know a heap about them before that game and now I do. I'm sure they know a bit more about the new players at our club as well. Hopefully, it's a tight battle and a really good standard of footy as well.
"These are the games where good players play well.
"In terms of how tight the competition is, these games are important and can go a long way towards deciding those top-three spots."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.