Coliban employee pleads guilty over would-be Breaking Bad-style lab set-up

When Matthew Carabott arrived at the Harcourt Post Office just after 3pm on August 8 2022 he discovered the two parcels addressed to 'J. Brindlestone' that he planned to pick up had been seized by police earlier that day.
Telling the staff member who served him he would have to speak to his colleague, the 39-year-old left the post office empty-handed.
It was the beginning of the end for Carabott's would-be Breaking Bad-style operation, which had seen him amass a cornucopia of drug-related substances, plants, equipment and information at his Harcourt home.
Two weeks later, another package with the same addressee - 'J. Brindlestone' - was collected from the post office by police.
That delivery held six snaplock bags in which 39g of the synthetic stimulant dimethypentylone were detected.
Eleven days later, investigators from the Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit and Victoria Police Clandestine Lab Squad raided the house where Carabott was living with his wife and child.
When they arrived, the officers smelled cannabis, and in a spare room found 10 cannabis plants growing in a hydroponic set-up, as well as a large glass condenser full of liquid, and various snaplock bags containing powders and crystals.
After pausing their search so the scene could be processed and the property declared safe, the investigators returned the next day.
Their September 2, 2022 search of the house, garage and shed netted a long list of precursor chemicals and drug-related equipment and materials, along with more plants.
The plants, growing next to the cannabis, were Erythroxylon Coca or Erythroxylon Novogranatens, police believed - plants used to derive cocaine.
Half a kilo of dried plant materials and boxes of mate coco leaves were also found and tested positive to the presence of cocaine.
The search also turned up varying quantities of more than a dozen different drugs of dependence.
The list included: 331.3g of a natural hallucinogen called harmine;113.9g of synthetic stimulant pentylone; 34.6g of methamphetamine-like stimulant methcathinone; 29.8g of ketamine; a quantity of dried mushrooms containing psilocybin - 'magic mushrooms'; 31.3g of hallucinogen N-dimethyltryptamine, known as DMT; 9g of GHB; 1g of alpha-PVP - known as 'bath salts'; less than half a gram of heroin; 0.1g of Oxycodone and 150 tabs of LSD which were found in the fridge.
Also found were a Dell laptop and a red iPhone, "physical notes" written by Carabott and discs containing scientific journal papers, internet articles, and Word documents describing "the synthesis or extraction of a number of different controlled substances", including methlyamphetmaine, alprazolam, opiates and fentanyl.
A forensic officer who examined the materials judged that the scientific glassware, equipment, chemicals and documentation would be sufficient to enable the manufacture of several drugs, including GBL and mescaline.
On the electronic devices, police found messages Carabott had sent to various associates about drugs.
These included a number indicating "his familiarity with the processes and materials required to manufacture ... mescaline".
"I should have my lab set up and synthed my own pure mec, I have the reagents and equipment, just need to set up a good space where I can leave glassware out cooking for days and with proper ventilation," he wrote in one.
"A few days after I move in I'll be sitting in 140+g of pure mesc, fear and loathing style," said another, in an apparent reference to the drug-addled adventures of American gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson in the book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
In a handful of other Whatsapp, Signal and Facebook conversations from 2021 and 2022 that investigators obtained Carabott talked knowledgeably about selling alprazolam - the generic form of the brand Xanax - and producing cocaine from plants.
"I sell as liquid to select customers as 't's the only way to accurately measure the powder. If you want benzos I'd go 2mg alprazolam pressed bars," he said in one.
"They are heaps cheaper than the real deal but look the same and have the same effect."
Messages showed that in 2021 he had posted 300mg of Xanax to a contact in exchange for $150.
In 2022 he had requested samples of alprazolam from two separate overseas suppliers, asking one of them whether they had any experience in delivering to Australia and avoiding seizures.
When he was arrested on September 2, 2022, the day of the raid, Carabott experienced "a medical episode" and was taken to Bendigo hospital.
He was then remanded in custody for 15 days before being granted bail on a $200,000 surety.
At a Bendigo Magistrates' Court committal hearing on February 22, the now-40-year-old pleaded guilty to a range of charges relating to drug possession, cultivation and trafficking.
On June 19 he was arraigned in the County Court sitting in Bendigo before Judge Amanda Chambers and pleaded guilty to 11 charges: Trafficking in a drug of dependence (alprazolam); Possession of a substance, material, documents or equipment for trafficking in a drug of dependence; Cultivation of a narcotic plant (cannabis L); three counts of Possession of a drug of dependence; three counts of Possession of a precursor chemical; one count of Attempt to possess a drug of dependence (Pentylone) and one of Attempt to traffick a drug of dependence (cocaine).
The maximum penalties for the charges, if combined, would add up to decades of jail time.
The court heard that Carabott had a degree in biological science with honours in biochemistry and botany, and had always had a high-level interest in plants.
Asked by defence barrister Timothy Sullivan, "how did all this start?", he said he had "drug addiction issues" that dated back to the diagnosis of an anxiety disorder when he was 18 or 20, for which he was prescribed Xanax.
Carabott suffered from anxiety attacks, and felt as if he might have one while giving evidence, he told his barrister.
The court heard that at the time of the bust Carabott had been unemployed after being let go from a challenging job as the country manager of a Spanish company introducing new products to farmers.
During his time in that role he became physically addicted to alprazolam and began ordering it from China, he told the court, and started using stimulants to keep himself awake because of the different time zones.
The court heard Carabott now works in waste water treatment for Coliban Water, a job he has held since February 2023.
Questioned by Mr Sullivan, he admitted he had not yet told his employer about his criminal charges and no-one had spoken to him about them.
The hearing continues.
