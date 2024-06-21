Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Coliban employee pleads guilty over would-be Breaking Bad-style lab set-up

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

When Matthew Carabott arrived at the Harcourt Post Office just after 3pm on August 8 2022 he discovered the two parcels addressed to 'J. Brindlestone' that he planned to pick up had been seized by police earlier that day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.