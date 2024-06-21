Coliban employee pleads guilty over would-be Breaking Bad-style lab set-up

On June 19 he was arraigned in the County Court sitting in Bendigo before Judge Amanda Chambers and pleaded guilty to 11 charges: Trafficking in a drug of dependence (alprazolam); Possession of a substance, material, documents or equipment for trafficking in a drug of dependence; Cultivation of a narcotic plant (cannabis L); three counts of Possession of a drug of dependence; three counts of Possession of a precursor chemical; one count of Attempt to possess a drug of dependence (Pentylone) and one of Attempt to traffick a drug of dependence (cocaine).