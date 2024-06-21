How your BFNL netball team is shaping at the midway point of the season

THE midway point of an intriguing BFNL A-grade netball season has arrived and there is a familiar look at the top of the league ladder, where Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst and Gisborne have again dominated the competition.
But there is also a captivating battle going on below, where five teams are jostling for the two remaining finals spots.
Here's a look at how your side is shaping heading into the second half of the home and away season.
Position: Seventh
Win-loss: 1-6
Last five games: LLLLL
Next three games: v South Bendigo (home); v Golden Square (away); v Eaglehawk (home).
Potential best and fairest leader: Recruit Cassidy McLean has been a standout when available, while Brianna Pedretti has led from the front.
Key game ahead: v South Bendigo (June 29). The Magpies have not won a game since impressing in their season opener against South Bendigo in round two. They get a chance to return to the winner's list against the only team currently below them on the ladder in round 11, following a bye this weekend.
Position: Sixth
Win-loss: 2-5
Last five games: WLLLW
Next three games: v Eaglehawk (home); v Strathfieldsaye (away); v Castlemaine (home).
Potential best and fairest leader: Amelia Mundy has excelled in defence in her first season in blue and gold.
Key game ahead: The much-improved Bulldogs can draw level with the Hawks on three wins (and potentially the Storm depending on the outcome of their match this weekend against South Bendigo) in the race for the five with a win at home. They will hopefully regain skipper Cass Humphrey from a broken thumb, but will be missing goal keeper Amelia Mundy for a few weeks with an ankle injury.
Club says: "It's been tough not having a very consistent run of games with lots of byes and Maryborough not having an A-grade, but we've got two wins on the board, which is a great improvement from the last couple of years. Now we're looking forward to our next three games against Eaglehawk, Strath and Castlemaine. Eaglehawk this weekend will be a good game. We went down by 11 in the first game, but I reckon we've come a long way since then." - Captain Cass Humphrey
Position: Third
Win-loss: 6-1
Last five games: WWWWL
Next three games: v Sandhurst (home); v South Bendigo (home); v Golden Square (away).
Potential best and fairest leader: Co-captain Kirby Elliott started the season in scintillating form, but has missed the Bulldogs' past three games with concussion protocols, opening the door for fellow defenders Maddy Stewart and Charlee Kemp.
Key game ahead: v Sandhurst (June 29). The Bulldogs have tasted defeat only once this season, beaten at home last Saturday by Kangaroo Flat. They would love nothing better than to rebound at the earliest opportunity and by claiming a big scalp.
Club says: "We have played some quality netball and built some really great connections. It's been tricky managing players in and out, but we're lucky to have such a strong A-reserve side to help us out. But while we have played some quality netball, we just need to get better at finishing and scoring off turnovers." - Coach Tarryn Rymer
Position: Fifth
Win-loss: 3-4
Last five games: WLLLW
Next three games: v Golden Square (away); v Strathfieldsaye (home); Castlemaine (away).
Potential best and fairest leader: Arguably the most open club best and fairest count in the competition, with the best player awards each week being evenly shared. None of Gracie Berryman, Amy Ryan, or former winners Morgan Keating and Elley Lawton would be a surprise.
Key game ahead: v Strathfieldsaye (July 13): The Hawks have done well to be sitting fifth at the halfway point of the season with wins against all three teams below them. A clash against the Storm shapes as their best chance of beating a team currently above them on the ladder.
Club says: "I'm relatively happy with our first half of the season. The Strath game was one we could have won, but due to circumstances, with COVID and people being unwell, we were a little undermanned that day. Hopefully we will redeem ourselves next time. You're always happy to be sitting in the five. Finals is our aim." - Coach Kylie Piercy
Position: Top
Win-loss: 6-1
Last five games: WWWWW
Next three games: v Sandhurst (away); v South Bendigo (away); v Golden Square (home).
Potential best and fairest leader: Betty Thompson medallists Chelsea Sartori (2023) and Ashley Ryan (2019) finished one-two in the club award last season and its likely the midcourt pair would be the frontrunners once again.
Key game ahead: v Gisborne (August 24): With Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst due to meet on Friday night, the round 18 clash at Dower Park will be the Roos' only other clash this season before finals against a current top-three team.
Club says: "It's been a pretty consistent season for us. We've had some really strong wins. I feel we have taken things up a level. It's exciting to see the top three (teams) all turning into the second half of the season at 6-1. There's still a bit of work to do to get to finals." - Coach Jayden Cowling
Position: Second
Win-loss: 6-1
Last five games: WWWWW
Next three games: v Kangaroo Flat (home); v Gisborne (away); v South Bendigo (away).
Potential best and fairest leader: A tough assignment, with most of the Dragons' starting seven having missed games. Ruby Turner and Sophie Shoebridge - both former winners - have been exceptional in defence.
Key game ahead: v Gisborne (June 29): A win over the reigning premiers would give the Dragons at least one win against all seven other teams this season. It is also their last game against a current top three rival until finals.
Club says: : "We are doing the best we can with the players we have available. The goal is always to aim for the top three. I'm sure all top three teams would be rapt with where they are with just one loss and separated by percentage, it makes for an exciting second half of the year. It has been hard this year, harder than normal with the byes and breaks. I think everyone will be happy to just get to September and fight it out when everyone has their full complement (of players).- Coach Tamara Gilchrist
Position: Eighth
Win-loss: 1-6
Last five games: LLLLL
Next three games: v Strathfieldsaye (home); Castlemaine (away); Kangaroo Flat (home).
Potential best and fairest leader: Ella Flavell is enjoying a stellar season in the midcourt.
Key game ahead: v Strathfieldsaye (June 22): The Bloods get a chance to get their season back on track against the only team they have beaten so far this year.
Club says: "We started with a strong pre-season and a win against Strathfieldsaye and competitive games against Castlemaine and Gisborne before a season-ending knee injury to our star goaler Olivia Mason against Sandhurst. Having a month off and needing to rebuild and develop our young attack end, we have not been able to pull together four quarters in the last two games, which we were confident of winning. It's exciting to see what the second half will bring with our new recruit Yolande Miller in goals." - Coach Alicia McGlashan
Position: Fourth
Win-loss: 3-4
Last five games: WWLLL
Next three games: v South Bendigo (away); Golden Square (home); Eaglehawk (away).
Potential best and fairest leader: Jess Mangan has been a rock in defence for the Storm and should be figuring prominently in the league medal count as well.
Key game ahead: v Eaglehawk (July 13). A win would almost certainly clinch fourth spot for the Storm ahead of finals, particularly if they can turn the tables on South Bendigo this weekend.
Club says: "I'm very happy with the way things have gone. Of course I am disappointed that Annie Hughes suffered a fractured elbow against Gisborne. She was just starting to come into her own, which created a bit of a hole. But we've been able to challenge some of those higher teams. Obviously they are a higher level up from us, but we've certainly been able to give them a bit of a challenge on different occasions. The girls and I are really looking forward to the rest of the season." - Coach Steph Freemantle
