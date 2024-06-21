Is anyone riding those things? Bendigo's e-scooter trial marks one month

It's been one month since Bendigo's e-scooter trial begun, and the jury is still out on whether they are good or a "nuisance".
According to "shared micromobility" company Beam, which was operating the trial, e-scooter riders had travelled 13,600 kilometres in Bendigo.
That number puts Bendigo off the pace of Ballarat's similar e-scooter trial, operated by Nueron, which notched up 300,000km in six months, according to The Courier.
E-scooter usage was highest in Bendigo between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays, and 6pm and 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The average trip distance was 1.8kms, lasting 11.7 minutes.
"We're really pleased with the first month of shared micromobility being available in Bendigo, with over 13,600 kilometres ridden since launch," Beam regional operations manager Ned Dale said.
"That shows the huge potential for shared micromobility to provide transport connections to residents and visitors in Bendigo, and replace trips that would otherwise be taken in a car."
The City of Greater Bendigo said it had received "a few complaints" about some riders not following the rules, including incidents of riders not wearing a helmet, riding on footpaths and not parking correctly.
"The number of queries and complaints have reduced significantly since the first week of the trial, however, the City would like to take this opportunity to remind Beam riders about the rules and penalties for e-scooters in Victoria," City strategic planning manager Anthony Petherbridge said.
"Beam is operating the trial so please contact them direct for any issues concerning the purple e-scooters. A local Bendigo team is in place to address issues quickly throughout the trial."
Mr Dale said Beam had a "three-strikes policy" and riders faced "suspension and permanent bans for bad riding and parking offences".
"We want riders to know that riding and parking safely is their responsibility, and that our team is out there enforcing the rules," he said.
Bendigo Highway Patrol officers were collecting data during the e-scooter trial.
So far, no serious crashes or incidents had been reported, according to senior sergeant Mick McCrann.
"They're just a bit of a nuisance on the roads," he said.
