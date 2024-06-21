Hawks set sights on successful second half of BFNL netball season

EAGLEHAWK coach Kylie Piercy feels her side is building nicely as the Hawks get set to embark on the second half of their BFNL season.
The Hawks rounded out their first round commitments with a hard-fought and mature 45-35 win over South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval last week, to ensure they headed to the halfway mark of the season in fifth position at 3-4.
They sit level on 12 points with Strathfieldsaye in fourth place, albeit with the Storm enjoying a healthy percentage advantage.
A win this Saturday against Golden Square at Wade Street would give them an at least eight point advantage over the three teams below them on the ladder in the race for a finals spot.
The Hawks opened their season with an 11-goal win over the Bulldogs, who are expected to be a tougher proposition the second time around, after breaking through for their first win in three seasons against Castlemaine earlier in the year and adding another in their last outing against South Bendigo on June 24.
With an opprtunity to steal a nice break on thieir rivals below, Piercy said her players were pumped for their clash against the Bulldogs.
"Our girls are gelling well and they are playing for each other. I'm really happy with how they are travelling," she said.
"We know Golden Square will be stronger this time, with a lot of new players from last year and half a season under their belts.
"No doubt we'll need to be at our best again."
Piercy said one of the more pleasing aspects of last week's 10-goal win was her players' ability to respond to South's pressure when it was applied.
"We did go through a bit of rough patch at one point, where South evened things up, but the girls were able to step up the pressure," she said.
"There was only a few goals in at three quarter time, but I was proud with how the girls finished the game off.
"It was such an all round effort. Trying to pick out best and fairest votes, we could have given the three votes to plenty of players.
"Poppy McPherson at wing defence was outstanding, but so too were Lucy Morcom, Tiarni Baxter at goal shooter, Amy Ryan and Elley Lawton.
"And Gracie Berryman was outstanding in wing attack. Her driving into the ring and placement of the ball was great."
Piercy, who empathised with all clubs, said the 2024 season had been one of the most challenging in her time in netball for players and coaches, given its stop-start nature, impacted by the departure of Kyneton at the end of last season and Maryborough's decision not to field an A-grade team.
After Saturday, the Hawks won't play their next game until July 13 against Strathfieldsaye.
"We've had a tough draw, like everyone, but when you get back-to-back byes, it makes things very tough," Piercy said.
"It does kill the momentum. It's like having to restart the season.
"But we are one of seven other clubs going through it. We're not alone.
"I felt for South, they nearly had four full weeks off, which is worse."
