Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'Reckless': Keith almost died recently. He has a message for other drivers

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
June 22 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer examines a motorbike after a crash several years. Keith fears it could have been him injured or killed if he had not narrowly avoided a crash recently. Picture by Noni Hyett
A police officer examines a motorbike after a crash several years. Keith fears it could have been him injured or killed if he had not narrowly avoided a crash recently. Picture by Noni Hyett

A man who narrowly avoided death in Junortoun is selling his motorbike because he no longer finds joy riding it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.