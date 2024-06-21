'Reckless': Keith almost died recently. He has a message for other drivers

A man who narrowly avoided death in Junortoun is selling his motorbike because he no longer finds joy riding it.
Keith* was riding along the McIvor Highway six weeks ago when a ute pulled out into his path without giving way.
"I only saw him at the last second," he said.
"I'd describe their driving as reckless and it was only because I was riding defensively that I was able to avoid it."
Luckily for Keith, the driver saw him at the last minute and slammed on the brakes. The ute ended up in the middle of the road.
"I missed the front of the ute by about a metre, and I was still doing 80km an hour," Keith said.
The retired paramedic is absolutely certain he would have died if he had come off his bike.
Keith shared his experience in the hope it would help all drivers on the road - with any type of vehicle - spend a little time thinking about the consequences of aggressive or careless driving.
He did not want to lecture anyone about their driving, or blame anyone for bad behaviour on the road.
Nor has Keith been riding around all these years with any nave ideas about the risks motorbikes pose.
"I've always understood that risk and taken responsibility for it, but you do a deal with yourself, don't you? You say 'I'm lucky, it won't happen to me'," he said.
"I'm just not prepared to make that bargain anymore. It's just too confronting."
It marks the end of an era for Keith, who has toured South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales. He is abandoning hopes of long trips to Tasmania and Queensland.
Giving up motorbikes will mean the end of one of the great joys in his life, but Keith is still chasing other great adventures.
He is a keen cyclist and plans to spend more time pedaling.
"I'm going to make this a more positive thing," he said.
Keith is selling his Kawasaki 650. For more information, look in the Bendigo Advertiser's classified section online or in print from Saturday, June 22.
* Keith asked that his last name not be used in this article.
