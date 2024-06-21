Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

'Really excited': Rowan Warfe re-opens Epsom Subway, with new drive-through

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 21 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowan Warfe has re-opened Subway Epsom, 400 metres from the old site. Picture by Darren Howe
Rowan Warfe has re-opened Subway Epsom, 400 metres from the old site. Picture by Darren Howe

After five years, Rowan Warfe couldn't wait to open the doors to the new Epsom Subway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.