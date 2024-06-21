'Really excited': Rowan Warfe re-opens Epsom Subway, with new drive-through

After five years, Rowan Warfe couldn't wait to open the doors to the new Epsom Subway.
The former Fitzroy and Sydney Swans AFL player first took over the Bendigo suburb's Subway in 2006 when it was located at the BP petrol station, until it was closed down in 2019 and converted into a cafe.
Five years on, a new store has been built, 400 metres down the road.
"It's been five years in the process of getting the store up and running, building it from scratch, knocking down the old house that was here and a lot of time and effort with permits and all the rest," Mr Warfe said.
"I'm really happy with the way it's been built ... I'm really excited to get it up and going."
The Subway is the first to have a drive-through in Bendigo, something that has presented new challenges and opportunities for the business owner.
"People these days are busy and they like to be able to get things conveniently, so we offer convenience now with drive-through," Mr Warfe said.
"You should still get the same service and same speed of service through the drive-through as you would if you were walking into the store."
The Midland Highway was also much busier now than the mid 2000s and Mr Warfe said the business would try to capitalise on the outer suburb's growth.
"There's more and more land being developed and houses going up everywhere, and so it's a very busy part of town," he said.
"This highway now, it's just constant all the time.
"Back in 2006, it was busy, but you could get across the road.
"There's great opportunity out here for all businesses. I guess that's why all the big franchises are coming out this way as well."
Mr Warfe said he encouraged anyone looking for work, particularly high school students, to apply.
