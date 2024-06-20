Keck loving her early foray into the AFLW

Addy sports reporter Luke West here, welcome to this weekend's Footy HQ newsletter.
Was good to catch up with Carlton AFLW player Lila Keck during the week as she returned to her former school, St Kilians, as part of the Blues' community camp to Bendigo.
Keck is on the first steps of her AFLW journey and is relishing every moment so far.
"Every day I feel fortunate to be in the position I'm in, particularly having watched how AFLW has grown from the first year in 2017," Keck said.
Meanwhile, this weekend marks the beginning of the second half of the season in both the Bendigo and Loddon Valley leagues.
The BFNL is playing out as many pundits pre-season would have anticipated with Sandhurst and Gisborne as the two pace-setters.
And in the LVFNL it's two-time defending premier Marong (8-0) that is once again the side to beat, with the trio of Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine all 6-2 and jostling for the double chance in what should be an enthralling battle throughout the second half of the season.
Two of those sides face off this Saturday with Pyramid Hill hosting the Bears in what is very much the epitome of an old fashioned "eight point" game.
Enjoy your weekend at the football.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.