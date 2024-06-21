Nuclear power has benefits but plan is lacking detail, reader says

Emotions aside, a few facts. Nuclear power generation has been a reality for decades. Its safety record is very good.
Deaths directly attributable to nuclear power are minuscule.
A nuclear reactor in place of a retired coal power station will need no more space and can utilise a lot of the infrastructure and skilled labour force.
On the other hand, relying on renewables is a leap of faith. It's never been attempted on the scale proposed.
I haven't seen any estimates of the amount of land required. Where is the steel for thousands of new pylons? How do we recycle the enormous number of solar panels when they need replacing?
An entirely new infrastructure is required to get the power to where it's needed, and already there is huge resistance to the new grid.
But proponents don't try to demonstrate how it will all get done in any realistic time frame. They rely on people (voters) going along with it because it's the 'only possible solution'.
Sadly, they probably will, and by the time they find out they were sold a pup, it'll be too late. Meanwhile Chris Bowen and his ilk will be retired on fat pensions.
Nuclear is a long term solution, anything else is a short term political game.
Like some, I have had issues now and then with services from the Bendigo Hospital.
Just recently I personally experienced the magnificence of this wonderful service.
An obstruction in the bowel saw me having to undergo emergency surgery and a big surgery at that.
The team swung into action with a speed and efficiency that was outstanding.
Great concern was displayed to me as this condition was certainly life threatening.
Coming out of major surgery is no small thing with the after care being excellent.
My thanks to Dr Victoria Jenkins and team for their efforts. Truly, there are great people at the Bendigo hospital doing great things for us all.
Whilst walking home along High Street on Thursday, June 13, I had a fall.
I would like to thank all the people who came to my aid and assisted me until the ambulance came and took me to hospital.
I would also like to thank the hospital staff and everyone who cared for me.
I am most grateful for all the assistance I received.
As the 60th Red Shield Appeal is coming to an end for another year, we are once again so humbled and grateful for the incredible kindness and generosity of the Australian public.
In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Aussies have dug deep and looked out for their fellow mate in need. A trait that we have seen time and time again in the past, but never ceases to amaze us.
This generosity is not in vain. It allows us, The Salvation Army, to come alongside those doing it the most tough in our community.
It allows us to support those who can't make ends meet with financial, physical and emotional support. It allows us to give people hope.
From all the people that we have the privilege to come alongside every day, we thank you.
The need for our services is greater than ever, with us seeing more than a 20 per cent increase in demand for our financial relief services in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.
In order for us to continue our work supporting Australians doing it tough, like we have done for the past 140 years, we need continued support from the Australian public.
For those who haven't had the opportunity to give, it is not too late. The Salvos are looking to raise $38 million by June 30 so we can give a new beginning to people in need.
To all those who have given and will give to our Red Shield Appeal, please know that The Salvation Army will honour your generosity by using your donation where it is needed most, creating the most positive impact for those in need.
To give a new beginning, you can make a tax-deductible donation to The Salvation Army's 60th Red Shield Appeal by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or calling 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
Again, on behalf of The Salvation Army, thank you.
Click here for more letters.
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.