P-plater flips car onto its roof after early morning crash at Epsom

A car has ended up on its roof following a crash on Howard Street, Epsom on Friday, June 21.
The red Hyundai Getz, displaying green p-plates, appeared to have been travelling from Epsom to Jackass Flat when it veered onto the wrong side of the road, hit a culvert and rolled.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was found incoherent by an off-duty nurse at about 8am.
It was unclear when the crash occurred or how long the man had been in the car, however Bendigo Highway Patrol's Mick McCrann said the man was taken to Bendigo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Senior sergeant McCrann said the car left the road "potentially at speed" and inquiries were ongoing.
"We're trying to establish the identity of the driver and the nature of the crash," senior sergeant McCrann said.
One lane of Howard Street was closed while the car was towed, but reopened by 8.30am.
Any witnesses or people with dashcam footage were urged to contact Bendigo Police or the police assistance line on 131 444.
