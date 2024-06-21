Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

P-plater flips car onto its roof after early morning crash at Epsom

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 21 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red Hyundai Getz was found on its roof on Friday (June 21) morning. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
A red Hyundai Getz was found on its roof on Friday (June 21) morning. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A car has ended up on its roof following a crash on Howard Street, Epsom on Friday, June 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.