A perplexing phantom poo-er has struck

Is it a kid? Is it an adult?
The difference means a lot in the case of Eaglehawk's phantom poo-er.
While it sounds like a bit of fun, it's actually a bit of a problem. The council has had to clean up a playground twice this week because of poo found on a slide.
We're wondering if it's just a local issue, or whether others have struck this around the city. Find out more in Ben Loughran's story.
In court, Jenny Denton reports on a man who poured petrol on his former partner and threatened to kill her.
And Ben Silvester looks at just what areas in the state will boom - or bust. You can see if your area is among them.
We're heading into a bitterly cold weekend, and there will be plenty of footballers and netballers shivering on the sidelines during this week's action. Catch up with what's happening with reports from Luke West and Kieran Iles.
And, finally, if you're looking for something to celebrate the winter solstice, check out our What's On.
Have a great Friday.
Juanita Greville, Edito
