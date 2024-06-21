Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

MID-SEASON SNAPSHOT: How is your BFNL senior team performing in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 21 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew, Golden Square's Jordan Rosengren, Castlemaine's Kalan Huntly and Eaglehawk's Marcus Angove.
Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew, Golden Square's Jordan Rosengren, Castlemaine's Kalan Huntly and Eaglehawk's Marcus Angove.

Your one-stop shop for this year's football and netball previews

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.