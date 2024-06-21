MID-SEASON SNAPSHOT: How is your BFNL senior team performing in 2024

An unblemished first half of the season for the Dragons, who are 8-0 with a monster percentage of 321.7 and average winning margin of 104 points.
Wrote their names into the BFNL annals by kicking the highest score (347) and recording the biggest winning margin (333 points) in league history against Maryborough in round four, while they have kicked a score of at least 100 in all but one game so far.
The Dragons haven't had a Ron Best Medal winner since the late Danny Ellis in 1988, but star forward Fergus Greene is well on track to end the drought as he leads the league goalkicking with 47 - including five hauls of at least six - in his first year back at the club after his AFL career.
And captain Lachlan Tardrew has been tearing the competition to shreds through the midfield averaging 39 possessions, five marks, five tackles and 11 clearances per game, while having also slotted 11 goals.
The Dragons are generating an average of 66 inside 50s per game, while they are kicking a goal every 18 disposals, which is well below the league average of 30.
Record - 8-0
Percentage - 321.7%
Average for - 150
Average against - 47
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 28 of 32
Goal conversion - 60.7%
1st half scoring - +402
2nd half scoring - +427
Top 5 best player votes:
Lachlan Tardrew - 40
Cobi Maxted - 22
Fergus Greene - 19
Noah Walsh - 11
James Coghlan - 8
Top 5 goalkickers:
Fergus Greene - 47
Lachlan Wright - 18
Bryce Curnow - 14
Cobi Maxted - 12
Noah Walsh - 11
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 25.21 (171) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29)
Round 2: 13.10 (88) def Gisborne 10.13 (73)
Round 3: Bye
Round 4: 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14)
Round 5: 25.17 (167) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30)
Round 6: 14.18 (102) def Golden Square 7.6 (48)
Round 7: 17.10 (112) def Eaglehawk 6.4 (40)
Round 8: 18.8 (116) def Strathfieldsaye 13.13 (91)
Round 9: 15.10 (100) def Castlemaine 7.7 (49)
It has been a rise back up the ladder for the Bulldogs, who after dropping off the pace last year when they went from 2022 premiers to missing the finals are the greatest threat to flag favourites Sandhurst.
Only loss has been a 15-point defeat to Sandhurst at the QEO, which is the closest any side has got to the Dragons so far.
Engine room has been electric led by ruckman Braidon Blake, who is now facing a stint on the sidelines through concussion protocols, and the duo of Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey, with their combination one of the key reasons why the Bulldogs are easily the best clearance team in the competition with an average of 52 per game.
The Bulldogs are also ranked No.1 for contested possessions with 177 per game, while just to gauge their improvement from last year on a pure scoring perspective, their average for has increased from 98 points to 129, while they have trimmed their score against from 72 in 2023 back to 56.
Record - 7-1
Percentage - 233.1%
Average for - 129
Average against - 56
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 23 of 32
Goal conversion - 55.3%
1st half scoring - +313
2nd half scoring - +278
Top 5 best player votes:
Brad Bernacki - 34
Braidon Blake - 32
Flynn Lakey - 23
Harry Luxmoore - 11
Liam Spear - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Pat McKenna - 29
Harry Luxmoore - 25
Brad Bernacki - 17
Zac Denahy - 16
Matt Merrett - 12
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: 10.13 (73) lt Sandhurst 13.10 (88)
Round 3: 42.21 (273) def Maryborough 2.3 (15)
Round 4: 27.18 (180) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31)
Round 5: 15.14 (104) def Golden Square 8.8 (56)
Round 6: 14.13 (97) def Eaglehawk 9.9 (63)
Round 7: 16.14 (110) def Strathfieldsaye 13.4 (82)
Round 8: 15.9 (99) def Castlemaine 9.4 (58)
Round 9: 13.21 (99) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Was certainly a sense of the unknown around the Storm heading into the season with some significant player losses, plus a new coach at the helm in Luke Freeman.
However, what the Storm has shown so far is that they remain a quality outfit that should again feature prominently in September.
Have come up short in both their big tests against Gisborne (lost by 28) and Sandhurst (25), but they showed enough in both encounters when they were still in the contest into the last quarter to suggest the premiership battle may not yet be the two-horse race that it could be perceived to be.
Big adjustment for the Storm with Lachlan Sharp no longer in the forward line and with his departure it has been James Schishka who has stepped up and is second on the league goalkicking with 38; Cooper Jones is impressing in defence; while through the middle the quartet of Matt Harvey, Riley Wilson, Lachlan Gill and hard nut Daniel Clohesy have all put together solid first halves of the season.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 169.0%
Average for - 107
Average against - 63
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 23 of 32
Goal conversion - 52.3%
1st half scoring - +118
2nd half scoring - +232
Top 5 best player votes:
Cooper Jones - 21
James Schischka - 21
Matt Harvey - 17
Riley Wilson - 15
Malik Gordon - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
James Schischka - 38
Malik Gordon - 16
Lachlan Gill - 11
Abe Sheahan - 10
Riley Wilson - 10
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 13.18 (96) def South Bendigo 10.8 (68)
Round 2: 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 5.19 (49)
Round 3: 10.11 (71) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62)
Round 4: Bye
Round 5: 12.15 (87) def Castlemaine 8.10 (58)
Round 6: 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 5.6 (36)
Round 7: 13.4 (82) lt Gisborne 16.14 (110)
Round 8: 13.13 (91) lt Sandhurst 18.8 (116)
Round 9: 34.30 (234) def Maryborough 1.2 (8)
The Hawks have their head above water at the halfway mark with a 5-3 record.
Have the best defence behind the big two of Sandhurst and Gisborne conceding an average of 61 points, with the Dragons (112) the only team so far to have kicked a score of more than 100 against the Hawks.
New ruckman Brayden Frost showed early in the season he'd be a valuable acquisition, but has missed the past three games overseas, while the duo of Billy Evans and Joel Mullen have both been workhorses through the middle of the ground.
In what has been a first half of the season where the Hawks have had plenty of talent sidelined at times, Evans and Mullen have played all eight games, with the pair combining for an average of 52 possessions, 12 marks, eight tackles and 12 clearances per match.
Charlie Langford has been solid in the back half with three of his seven games so far featuring at least 10 marks, while in attack Jonty Neaves in his first season back at the club is among the seven players in the competition to have kicked a goal in every game his side has played.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 149.5%
Average for - 91
Average against - 61
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 20 of 32
Goal conversion - 55.4%
1st half scoring - +74
2nd half scoring - +167
Top 5 best player votes:
Billy Evans - 34
Joel Mullen - 29
Ben Thompson - 16
Bailey Ilsley - 14
Brayden Frost - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Jonty Neaves - 20
Darcy Richards - 13
Mitch Ronchieri - 10
Ben Thompson - 8
Jack O'Shannessy - 8
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 11.12 (78) def Golden Square 9.5 (59)
Round 2: Bye
Round 3: 9.8 (62) lt Strathfieldsaye 10.11 (71)
Round 4: 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46)
Round 5: 15.12 (102) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Round 6: 9.9 (63) lt Gisborne 14.13 (97)
Round 7: 6.4 (40) lt Sandhurst 17.10 (112)
Round 8: 30.9 (189) def Maryborough 0.1 (1)
Round 9: 15.16 (106) def South Bendigo 7.8 (50)
Just how were the defending champions going to fare after losing half their premiership side of last year was one of the most intriguing questions heading into 2024?
So far the answer is as you'd expect - the Bulldogs clearly aren't the team they were last year, but they are still in a position at the halfway mark to be a finalist.
New coach Brad Eaton has injected 10 debutantes into the side throughout the first half of the season giving a strong glimpse to the future at Wade Street.
Captain Jayden Burke (21) and Jack Stewart (20) have combined to kick 41 of the Bulldogs' 95 goals, while the returning Jordan Rosengren has been huge in filling some of the midfield void averaging 27 disposals and eight clearances a game.
Need to sharpen up in front of goal as ranked last for conversion with 47.7 % having scored 95.104.
Record - 4-4
Percentage - 123.9%
Average for - 84
Average against - 68
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 18 of 32
Goal conversion - 47.7%
1st half scoring - +89
2nd half scoring - +41
Top 5 best player votes:
Tom Strauch - 22
Jordan Rosengren - 21
Jack Threlfall - 20
Jack Stewart - 15
Jon Coe - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Jayden Burke - 21
Jack Stewart - 20
Tom Strauch - 8
Kai Daniels - 7
Jordan Rosengren - 6
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 9.5 (59) lt Eaglehawk 11.12 (78)
Round 2: 5.19 (49) lt Strathfieldsaye 11.11 (77)
Round 3: 11.12 (78) def Castlemaine 9.12 (66)
Round 4: 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29)
Round 5: 8.8 (56) lt Gisborne 15.14 (104)
Round 6: 7.6 (48) lt Sandhurst 14.18 (102)
Round 7: 27.18 (180) def Maryborough 3.4 (22)
Round 8: 13.20 (98) def South Bendigo 10.6 (66)
Round 9: Bye
High hopes at the start of the season this would be the year that Castlemaine finally returned to the finals for the first time since 2005.
Sitting two games outside the top five at the halfway mark it's going to be hard work to achieve that, but wherever the Magpies finish, they are a hell of a lot more competitive and no longer can opposition teams pencil in the four points against them.
While the 2-6 win-loss record may not be what the Magpies' faithful were hoping for at this stage of the year, they have been in every game they have played at three quarter-time, including a pair of back-to-back matches against Sandhurst and Gisborne over the past fortnight.
Castlemaine has reached the halfway mark of the season with a percentage of 85.2. To put that into perspective, the Magpies haven't ended a season with a percentage above 42 since 2016, so they are on the right track, which is great for the BFNL.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 85.2%
Average for - 76
Average against - 89
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 13 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.3%
1st half scoring - -57
2nd half scoring - -48
Top 5 best player votes:
Bailey Henderson - 22
Kalan Huntly - 18
Zavier Murley - 18
Michael Hartley - 15
Jack Sutherland - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Michael Hartley - 23
Bailey Henderson - 15
Zac Greeves - 12
Kalan Huntly - 6
Tyson Hickey - 5
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 19.17 (131) def Maryborough 9.8 (62)
Round 2: 14.6 (90) lt South Bendigo 21.6 (132)
Round 3: 9.12 (66) lt Golden Square 11.12 (78)
Round 4: 6.10 (46) lt Eaglehawk 12.16 (88)
Round 5: 8.10 (58) lt Strathfieldsaye 12.15 (87)
Round 6: Bye
Round 7: 16.11 (107) def Kangaroo Flat 9.10 (64)
Round 8: 9.4 (58) lt Gisborne 15.9 (99)
Round 9: 7.7 (49) lt Sandhurst 15.10 (100)
Look unlikely from here to qualify for a third-consecutive finals series with just the two wins on the board at the halfway mark against Castlemaine (42 points) and Maryborough (201).
The duo of Brock Harvey (32) and co-coach Steven Stroobants (22) have combined to kick more than half the Bloods' 101 goals, while midfielder Brody Haddow continues to be a ball magnet.
Haddow is averaging 32 possessions and nine clearances per game, while one of the big adjustments the side has had to make has been the loss of ruckman Mac Cameron several weeks out from the season.
With Cameron in the side the Bloods were last year ranked No.1 for hit-outs with 57 per game. This year they are now last in that category with 39 such is the hole Cameron has left.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 76.8%
Average for - 84
Average against - 109
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 9 of 32
Goal conversion - 60.5%
1st half scoring - -102
2nd half scoring - -101
Top 5 best player votes:
Brody Haddow - 34
Brock Harvey - 17
Alexander Smith - 15
Tait Poyser - 13
Zac Hare - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Brock Harvey - 32
Steven Stroobants - 22
Anthony Zimmerman - 7
Alexander Smith - 5
Will Marks - 5
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 10.8 (68) lt Strathfieldsaye 13.18 (96)
Round 2: 21.6 (132) def Castlemaine 14.6 (90)
Round 3: 15.4 (94) lt Kangaroo Flat 18.13 (121)
Round 4: 4.7 (31) lt Gisborne 27.18 (180)
Round 5: 4.6 (30) lt Sandhurst 25.17 (167)
Round 6: 30.21 (201) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Round 7: Bye
Round 8: 10.6 (66) lt Golden Square 13.20 (98)
Round 9: 7.8 (50) lt Eaglehawk 15.16 (106)
Had one of their best wins for some time against South Bendigo in round three when they booted 18 goals and at that stage sat third on the ladder with a 2-1 record.
The win over the Bloods was described in the Addy as one that would help build the credibility of the Roos, but they have since lost five on the trot and once again find themselves in their all-too familiar position of eighth.
Are ranked by Premier Data as the No.1 tackling team with 50 effective tackles per game and they are in the top half of the competition for clearances (43 per game), but they give it back to the opposition to often, with their 74.6 turnovers per game the second most in the competition.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 58.7%
Average for - 64
Average against - 110
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 8 of 32
Goal conversion - 49.0%
1st half scoring - -205
2nd half scoring - -157
Top 5 best player votes:
Luke Ellings - 23
Kyle Symons - 20
Ethan Roberts - 13
Daniel Stagg - 12
Jack Lefroy - 11
Top 5 goalkickers:
Harry Whitty - 13
Justin Bateson - 9
Angus Grant - 7
Luke Ellings - 6
Toby Roberts - 4
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 4.5 (29) lt Sandhurst 25.21 (171)
Round 2: 20.13 (133) def Maryborough 12.6 (78)
Round 3: 18.13 (121) def South Bendigo 15.4 (94)
Round 4: 3.11 (29) lt Golden Square 15.16 (106)
Round 5: 7.9 (51) lt Eaglehawk 15.12 (102)
Round 6: 5.6 (36) lt Strathfieldsaye 18.11 (119)
Round 7: 9.10 (64) lt Castlemaine 16.11 (107)
Round 8: Bye
Round 9: 7.9 (51) lt Gisborne 13.21 (99)
Incredibly tough going for the Magpies is a massive understatement.
The senior side is winless with an average losing margin of 184 points and the reserves haven't had enough numbers for a game since round two, while the club has also put on the table it's looking at its options of where to play beyond this year as it's getting increasingly difficult in the BFNL.
Can't think of any more demanding role in country football this year than playing in the Maryborough backline given the Magpies are conceding an average of 82 inside 50s per game and have been outscored 256 goals to 31.
And if it wasn't for the likes of co-coach Coby Perry, key defender Kya Lanfranchi, ruckman Tom Myers and Alex Brown it could be much worse still.
Record - 0-8
Percentage - 12.9%
Average for - 27
Average against - 211
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 1 of 32
Goal conversion - 50.0%
1st half scoring - -632
2nd half scoring - -839
Top 5 best player votes:
Coby Perry - 34
Kya Lanfranchi - 30
Tom Myers - 19
Alex Brown - 15
Ash Humphrey - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Fraser Russell - 8
Kaian Constable - 4
Bailey Edwards - 3
Robert Castiglia - 3
Jake Twycross - 2
SEASON RESULTS:
Round 1: 9.8 (62) lt Castlemaine 19.17 (131)
Round 2: 12.6 (78) lt Kangaroo Flat 20.13 (133)
Round 3: 2.3 (15) lt Gisborne 42.21 (273)
Round 4: 2.2 (14) lt Sandhurst 54.23 (347)
Round 5: Bye
Round 6: 2.5 (17) lt South Bendigo 30.21 (201)
Round 7: 3.4 (22) lt Golden Square 27.18 (180)
Round 8: 0.1 (1) lt Eaglehawk 30.9 (189)
Round 9: 1.2 (8) lt Strathfieldsaye 34.30 (234)
ROUND 1:
Sandhurst 25.21 (171) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29)
Castlemaine 19.17 (131) def Maryborough 9.8 (62)
Strathfieldsaye 13.18 (96) def South Bendigo 10.8 (68)
Eaglehawk 11.12 (78) def Golden Square 9.5 (59)
Gisborne bye
ROUND 2:
Kangaroo Flat 20.13 (133) def Maryborough 12.6 (78)
South Bendigo 21.6 (132) def Castlemaine 14.6 (90)
Strathfieldsaye 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 5.19 (49)
Sandhurst 13.10 (88) def Gisborne 10.13 (73)
Eaglehawk bye
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 42.21 (273) def Maryborough 2.3 (15)
Kangaroo Flat 18.13 (121) def South Bendigo 15.4 (94)
Golden Square 11.12 (78) def Castlemaine 9.12 (66)
Strathfieldsaye 10.11 (71) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62)
Sandhurst bye
ROUND 4:
Sandhurst 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14)
Gisborne 27.18 (180) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31)
Golden Square 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29)
Eaglehawk 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46)
Strathfieldsaye bye
ROUND 5:
Sandhurst 25.17 (167) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30)
Eaglehawk 15.12 (102) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 15.14 (104) def Golden Square 8.8 (56)
Strathfieldsaye 12.15 (87) def Castlemaine 8.10 (58)
Maryborough bye
ROUND 6:
South Bendigo 30.21 (201) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 5.6 (36)
Sandhurst 14.18 (102) def Golden Square 7.6 (48)
Gisborne 14.13 (97) def Eaglehawk 9.9 (63)
Castlemaine bye
ROUND 7:
Golden Square 27.18 (180) def Maryborough 3.4 (22)
Sandhurst 17.10 (112) def Eaglehawk 6.4 (40)
Castlemaine 16.11 (107) def Kangaroo Flat 9.10 (64)
Gisborne 16.14 (110) def Strathfieldsaye 13.4 (82)
South Bendigo bye
ROUND 8:
Eaglehawk 30.9 (189) def Maryborough 0.1 (1)
Gisborne 15.9 (99) def Castlemaine 9.4 (58)
Golden Square 13.20 (98) def South Bendigo 10.6 (66)
Sandhurst 18.8 (116) def Strathfieldsaye 13.13 (91)
Kangaroo Flat bye
ROUND 9:
Strathfieldsaye 34.30 (234) def Maryborough 1.2 (8)
Eaglehawk 15.16 (106) def South Bendigo 7.8 (50)
Sandhurst 15.10 (100) def Castlemaine 7.7 (49)
Gisborne 13.21 (99) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Golden Square bye
