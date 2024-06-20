Marong's Erin Phillips' game to be a stand-alone clash against Square

ERIN Phillips' appearance for Marong in the Central Victorian Football League women's competition will be in a stand-alone game next month.
Phillips is joining the Panthers as part of the "Carlton Draft" initiative and will play in Marong's game against Golden Square on Sunday, July 7.
While the legendary Phillips will be a Marong player, Golden Square has shown tremendous club camaraderie, agreeing to not only switch the date of the game, but also the venue.
The game was originally slated as a Golden Square home match at Wade Street to be played on Friday, July 19.
However, in order to accommodate Phillips' availability, Golden Square has agreed for the game to be shifted to Sunday, July 7, at Marong's Malone Park.
That is a general bye weekend in the competition coinciding with the school holidays, meaning the showcase game will now be a stand-alone fixture.
"For Golden Square to give away a home game and switch the date, we are tremendously appreciative," Marong co-coach David Blume said on Thursday.
"So with the general bye that weekend it has now become a stand-alone match, which is great for the club and really exciting."
Almost 100 women's teams put their hand up to secure Phillips for a one-off match, with first-year CVFL team Marong selected.
Phillips, 39, is a three-time AFLW premiership player with Adelaide in 2017, 2019 and 2022, including being named best-on-ground in the 2017 and 2019 grand finals, a three-time All-Australian and dual AFLW best and fairest in 2017 and 2019.
Phillips retired from the AFLW last year after playing the final two seasons of her career with Port Adelaide.
Blume knows first-hand what the experience of playing in a game with a big-name drawcard is like having been part of the Marong team that had former Carlton and Brisbane spearhead Brendan Fevola play a game against Pyramid Hill in 2016.
"I remember the experience of playing with Fev that day; it wasn't just the playing side of it, it was the knowledge in terms of where to run and so forth and, hopefully, the girls take something similar out of playing with Erin," Blume said.
"Being a tough season, having the Erin game coming up has given the girls something to really be excited about and keep them motivated.
"Everyone is really excited and it's a great thrill for all the girls who will get to play with her."
It was a memorable day for Marong's women's team last Sunday when the Panthers broke through for their historic first win with a 70-point victory over White Hills.
Marong's women's team is one of two sides in the region this year who will have a former top level star playing for them as part of the Carlton Draft initiative.
Former St Kilda player Leigh Montagna (287 games for the Saints) will play for Castlemaine in its BFNL game against Kangaroo Flat on August 10.
