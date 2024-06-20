Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Marong's Erin Phillips' game to be a stand-alone clash against Square

Luke West
By Luke West
June 20 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Phillips' one-off game for Marong will be against Golden Square on Sunday, July 7.
Erin Phillips' one-off game for Marong will be against Golden Square on Sunday, July 7.

ERIN Phillips' appearance for Marong in the Central Victorian Football League women's competition will be in a stand-alone game next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.