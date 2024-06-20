Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat go under lights for top-two BFNL blockbuster

IT'S forecast to be a chilly five degrees at the QEO on Friday night, but Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat will be looking to turn up the heat on each other in their blockbuster round 10 BFNL netball clash.
With several players on both sides required for Bendigo Strikers VNL duty this Sunday in Bendigo against the Western Warriors, the Dragons and Roos (both 6-1) have agreed to play the game as a standalone contest under lights.
The stakes could not be higher with outright top spot on the A-grade ladder up for grabs, following Kangaroo Flat's stirring win in Gisborne last weekend and Sandhurst's convincing victory over Castlemaine.
Whatever the outcome, the pair will still occupy the top two spots on the ladder, with Gisborne (also 6-1) unable to make any inroads this weekend due to a bye.
After brushing aside Gisborne's challenge last week, Kangaroo Flat skipper Chelsea Sartori said the Roos were pumped for their next challenge against long-time foes Sandhurst.
The league's reigning Betty Thompson medallist viewed last week's six-goal win at Gisborne, where the Roos had not won since 2016, as somewhat season-defining.
"We are having a really good season, but it's fair to say we have struggled against those other top sides a bit in recent meetings, so it was great to finally get it done against Gisborne," said Sartori, a key contributor in the Strikers' six-goal win over the Casey Demons on Wednesday night.
"We have been working on making sure our starts are solid and we are putting on scoreboard pressure early and playing tough netball.
"We've spoken about really wanting it and not shying away from the contest when we play these better sides.
"It was nice to see our hard work come together (last week)."
A convincing win was built on solid contributions across the court, with Sartori particularly glowing in her praise of goal shooter Chloe Langley and fellow midcourter Ashley Ryan.
In an encouraging sign for Kangaroo Flat, wing defence Milly Wicks made her long-awaited return to the court for the VNL Strikers in Wednesday night's clash against the Demons.
The Roos will be hopeful of having her play some of Friday night's game, while her playing load continues to be managed.
"She is a great player to come in," Sartori said.
"It's such a shame, Milly had such a great pre-season and started the season here and at Strikers so well.
"I know she has worked hard to get back, so hopefully she will be bigger and better for the rest of the season."
For the Dragons, whose sole loss this season was against reigning premiers Gisborne in round two, the Kangaroo Flat clash is the first of two straight against a top-three rival.
They will play Gisborne the following week at Gardiner Reserve.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said a stunning win over Gisborne would have given Kangaroo Flat no end of confidence and her team would need to be at their best if they were to replicate their seven-goal victory from earlier in the season against the Roos.
"We are going to have to make sure we work hard for every pass ... one percenters are going to count for plenty," she said.
"We just need to focus on the things we do well and that should get us across the line.
"But Kangaroo Flat are a great team.
"I'm just looking forward to a fantastic netball contest, which we are going to get two weeks in a row (before the interleague bye).
"Kangaroo Flat has come off Gisborne last week and get us this week, and then we have Gisborne next week after Flat this week. It's an exciting few weeks of netball for the league."
The Dragons will again be without young gun defender Charlotte Sexton due to her commitments with the Melbourne Vixens reserves.
They are also resigned to losing fellow defensive star Ruby Turner (Melbourne Mavericks reserves) for the Gisborne clash the following week.
Gilchrist said their absence would create yet another chance for the Dragons to showcase their tremendous depth.
"It is what it is, we can't do anything about it," she said.
"It's not the ideal game to have my defence end out, be we have to roll with it.
"But before any of that happens, we just need to focus on this Friday night and Kangaroo Flat."
In this weekend's other A-grade matches to be played on Saturday, South Bendigo (1-6) hosts Strathfieldsaye (3-5) at Harry Trott Oval, and Golden Square (2-5) takes on Eaglehawk (3-5) at Wade Street.
