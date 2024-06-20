Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat go under lights for top-two BFNL blockbuster

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Strikers teammates Heather Oliver (Sandhurst) Chelsea Sartori (Kangaroo Flat) will be aiming to help their respective BFNL clubs to victory in Friday night's top-two clash at the QEO. Pictures by Darren Howe and Adam Bourke
Bendigo Strikers teammates Heather Oliver (Sandhurst) Chelsea Sartori (Kangaroo Flat) will be aiming to help their respective BFNL clubs to victory in Friday night's top-two clash at the QEO. Pictures by Darren Howe and Adam Bourke

IT'S forecast to be a chilly five degrees at the QEO on Friday night, but Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat will be looking to turn up the heat on each other in their blockbuster round 10 BFNL netball clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.