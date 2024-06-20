Phantom poo-ers have struck twice at Eaglehawk playground, council says

An Eaglehawk playground's slides has been shut and disinfected twice in one week after poo was found on them.
Bendigo's council has been called in twice after poopcidents at the Lake Neangar playground.
It is not clear who pooed on the slides on the evenings of Monday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 19.
The council has confirmed it closed and disinfected the slides once it had learnt of the attacks.
Its parks staff will continue to monitor the slides and respond to any issues which are flagged with them.
It is the first time the council appears to have dealt with incidents of this nature on slides but authorities in other parts of Australia have grappled with other toilet troubles in recent years.
Multiple cities have grappled with "poo-joggers" including one believed to have defecated over 60 times on Brisbane footpaths, and another caught mid-squat on CCTV cameras in Sydney.
