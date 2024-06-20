Sam Maher the man to lead Calivil United as its new senior coach in 2025

WHITE it still has half a season left to play out this year, Calivil United has made its first key move ahead of 2025 in the Loddon Valley league with the appointment of its next senior coach.
Assistant Sam Maher will step up to take over as senior coach, with Anthony Dennis to hand over the reins at the end of this season.
Dennis will remain on as a player with the Demons next season.
Maher - a former Calivil United junior - returned to the club this year from South Bendigo as an assistant and is excited by the opportunity that next year will bring to step into the top job.
"It's something I'm excited about... one of the reasons I came out this year was for the assistant coaching role, which was a good opportunity to try something new in my football career and a good challenge," Maher said on Thursday.
"When the opportunity came about to coach next year, again, it was something I was excited by and didn't have to think long about.
"I'll base my coaching on having good communication with the players, draw on all the good aspects of the coaches I've had over the past six or seven years, lead from the front and set high standards that we will all abide by."
As well as being coached by Dennis at Calivil United this season, 25-year-old midfielder Maher has also been coached at senior level by the South Bendigo pair of Nathan Horbury and Brady Childs.
"I'm very fortunate that all my senior coaches have been very good and I've been able to learn a lot," Maher said.
"And Ant is keen to stay on and help me out next year, which I'm very appreciative of."
Calivil United president Rod Lea said Dennis - who coached the Demons' 2017 premiership - would remain with the club next year both in a director of coaching role and player.
"Ant came back (in 2023) to do a couple of years to help us get going and we've got a good young side this year," Lea said.
"Ant has set a lot of that up and part of getting Sam back to the club was for a succession plan. Ant is happy to pass the baton over and will stay on as a director of coaching and continue to play, so he's not going anywhere.
"Sam played a little bit of junior footy with us and it's great he has come back to the club."
There is a strong Maher contingent at the Demons this season with Sam and his brother Jack playing in the senior side and sister Molly part of the Demons' A grade netball side.
It's the first time all three have played at a club together.
Heading into the beginning of the second half of the Loddon Valley league season on Saturday the Demons are seventh on the ladder with a 2-6 record.
The club has its biggest day of the year on Saturday when it hosts Maiden Gully YCW in its annual heritage game, which pays homage to the former Northern United.
The game is usually played at Northern United's former home ground at Raywood, but will be held at Calivil on Saturday.
"There is some facility works being done at Raywood, so we can't have it there this year," Lea said.
The winning team will receive the George Thompson Shield in honour of the former long-time Swallows and Demons' trainer, while the best on ground will be awarded the Kevin Demeo Medal in recognition of the late Northern United player.
Northern United - a former power of the Bendigo league during the 1980s when it won four flags in a row between 1984 and 1987 - folded early in 1996.
However, the club merged with Calivil in 1997 to form Calivil United, with the Demons having since won eight premierships, including six in a row between 2003 and 2008.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.