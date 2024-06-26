Want your own motocross track? This Bendigo family is making it happen

A family wants a motocross training track on their property near Bendigo, and it is so advanced very few people have the skills to ride it.
A beginner would "kill themselves" trying to navigate the nine jumps, 22 rollers and 17 corners spread through the 1825 metre circular track, Lockwood South property owner Anthony Favaloro says.
So it is a good thing his 15-year-old son Ryder is one of the most promising young motocross riders in Australia.
Ryder has been on motorbikes since he was seven-years-old and is gunning to hit the bigtime on the international motocross circuit.
"I'd like to give him an opportunity to do that, and he's doing really well," Anthony said.
The Lockwood South track could ease one of the big challenges that has come with Ryder developing his skills.
"Historically, I've had to take him out of school one day a week and go down to Bacchus Marsh, Gisborne or Melbourne to train on a track," Anthony said.
"It's not really a matter of me saying to Ryder, 'just go ride your bike on that flat paddock'. He has to be able to train on a meaningful, advanced set-up."
Here's the property (area of training track in blue):
Ryder is unlikely to use the track more than once or twice a week given the amount of racing and training he does in Melbourne with Elliot Bros Racing, along with school commitments, Anthony said.
On-track training mimics race-day conditions, with three or four 20 minute bursts on the track, not long days flogging around the property.
"The way these elite riders train and race, they go hard for 20 or 30 minutes, then rest for 15 minutes, refuel, debrief and repeat three or so times, then its done," Anthony said.
Bendigo's council is currently considering whether to allow planning permission for the track and will make a decision at a later date.
That includes pouring over tests that found noise from bikes on site would stay within acceptable levels.
Dust would be managed because it could cause issues for bikes and riders, documents supplied to the council suggested. The jumps themselves would not stop the site being used for agricultural practices as they were made of dirt that could be easily removed.
Anthony welcomed any residents in the area to keep in touch if they had any concerns.
"I'm sympathetic to people and I'm not going out to cause trouble for our neighbours. I'm inviting neighbours to come have a look and ask about it," he said.
