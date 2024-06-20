Shoplifting jumps into city's top crimes as cost of living crunch bites

Shoplifting has ranked in Greater Bendigo's top five most common offences for the first time in at least nine years.
Theft from retail was the fifth most common crime in the Greater Bendigo region in the 12 months ending in March 2024, according to the Crime Statistics Agency.
There were 523 incidents recorded in that 12 month time period.
This is the first time this type of offence has placed in the top five since the data became available on the Crime Statistics Agency in 2015.
Overall, crime is continuing to climb in the city with the latest data showing a second bump in two years.
The data, by the Crime Statistics Agency, show Greater Bendigo has seen a roughly 4.9 percent increase in offending and alleged offending in the 12 months up until March 2024.
Breaching a family violence order, criminal damage, other thefts and stealing from a retail store were all on the rise from this time last year.
Some of Greater Bendigo's most common violent offences included sexual offences (384), common assault (315) and 28 instances of aggravated robbery.
Both the 2023/24 and 2022/2023 data sets have nearly identical offending making up the top five issues facing the city.
Overall, 8244 offences were recorded in Greater Bendigo in the time period.
Theft from a motor vehicle, breaching a family violence order, criminal damage and other thefts were the top four types of offences in both years.
The only difference was stealing from a retail store came in at fifth for the most recent year while breaching bail conditions was fifth for 2022/23.
As it stands, just over 42 percent of the offending recorded in the 12 month period until March 2024 remains unsolved.
Nearly 20 percent of offences have no charges laid while 37.7 percent of crimes and alleged crimes had charges laid.
The suburb of Bendigo remained by far the most affected area for crime with more than 2100 offences taking place.
While Kangaroo Flat, 947, Golden Square, 509, Long Gully , 482, and Eaglehawk, 332, rounded out the top five areas where the most crime took place in Greater Bendigo.
