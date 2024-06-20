Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Shoplifting jumps into city's top crimes as cost of living crunch bites

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime statistics show a rise in offending in Bendigo. File image
Crime statistics show a rise in offending in Bendigo. File image

Shoplifting has ranked in Greater Bendigo's top five most common offences for the first time in at least nine years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.