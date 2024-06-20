Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Man, 52, poured petrol on former partner in 'drug-induced episode of rage'

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 21 2024 - 5:30am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content about family violence that some readers may find distressing.

