The Addy's football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

SANDHURST v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Sandhurst begins the second half of the BFNL season unbeaten and living every bit up to its pre-season status as the premiership favourites for 2024.
The Dragons haven't had it all their own way the past fortnight against Castlemaine (51-point win) and Strathfieldsaye (25-point win), but what those wins have reinforced is the extra gear Sandhurst has when challenged.
Plenty been written about the exploits of Dragons' stars Fergus Greene (Ron Best Medal leader) and Lachlan Tardrew (likely Michelsen Medal leader), but Cobi Maxted has been excelling over the past month in a dual ruck/forward role and Jake McLean has been providing plenty of drive on the wing.
For Kangaroo Flat, playing undefeated Sandhurst at the QEO a week after travelling to Gardiner Reserve to take on Gisborne - it doesn't get any more difficult than that in the BFNL in 2024.
Huge two weeks of mid-season learnings for the Roos to experience the level they've got to aspire to get to.
Last time: Sandhurst 25.21 (171) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 24; Kangaroo Flat 2.
Selection: Sandhurst.
MARYBOROUGH v CASTLEMAINE
2pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Given the lopsided results that Maryborough has been on the end of - the Magpies' past six games have all been losses by more than 150 points - it could be easy to forget they have played some good football this year.
Most notably was their Good Friday season-opener against Castlemaine when at one stage Maryborough led by 18 points during the second quarter before injuries took their toll in what would prove to be a precursor to what would follow this season.
Shout-out to Maryborough co-coach Coby Perry. It's now four games in a row he's had at least 40 touches as he continues to battle valiantly against the tide to lead his side through the most arduous of circumstances.
Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley admitted post-game on Good Friday his side was caught off guard by the intensity Maryborough brought to the contest that day, so no doubt his players will have been reminded of that this week.
Castlemaine competed gallantly for three quarters in both its back-to-back games against pace-setters Sandhurst and Gisborne the past fortnight and now on Saturday as the red-hot favourites presents the chance to do something the club hasn't accomplished since 2016 - win at least three games in a season.
As they say, Rome wasn't built in a day and ticking off three wins in a season for the first time in eight years would be another step in the right direction on the Castlemaine journey of re-emergence.
Last time: Castlemaine 19.17 (131) def Maryborough 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Maryborough 14; Castlemaine 12.
Selection: Castlemaine.
SOUTH BENDIGO v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
The Storm play a strong brand of running football, so that style will be somewhat tested on the smaller confines of Harry Trott Oval when they battle South Bendigo.
A 226-point victory for the Storm against Maryborough last week headed by a couple of standout performances led by midfielder Lachlan Gill's 42-possession, 11-mark and 12-clearance outing, not to mention an equal game-high seven tackles.
And James Schischka became just the second player in Strathfieldsaye history alongside Lachlan Sharp to boot a double-figure bag of goals with 11. Mind you, Sharp did it 22 times for the Storm.
While they didn't win the game, one of the Bloods' best performances of the season came against the Storm in round one when they were within eight points at three quarter-time before going down by 28.
The Bloods will be rank outsiders on Saturday, but drawing on that round one showing should provide some belief that they can compete with their more fancied rivals.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 13.18 (96) def South Bendigo 10.8 (68).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 22; South Bendigo 4; Drawn 1.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
GOLDEN SQUARE v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Potential elimination final preview down the track as the fourth and fifth-placed teams go head-to-head.
The Bulldogs are coming off the bye last week following a 32-point win over South Bendigo in their previous outing that squared their season ledger at 4-4.
Golden Square has introduced 10 debutantes into its senior team this season in what's exciting for the future as the Bulldogs get games into youth, while also - to this point - remaining a top-five calibre team.
The Hawks are a game ahead of the Bulldogs at the halfway mark of the season and had the measure of Golden Square in round one with a 19-point victory.
With the likes of playmakers Ben Thompson and Kallen Geary sidelined it has been a big couple of games for Hawks' midfielder Joel Mullen with a combined 71 possessions, 15 marks and 13 clearances in Eaglehawk's past two wins over Maryborough and South Bendigo.
In what was the start of what has been a strong season to date, Mullen was also influential in the Hawks' round one win over the Bulldogs with 24 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.
Last time: Eaglehawk 11.12 (78) def Golden Square 9.5 (59).
Since 2010: Golden Square 24; Eaglehawk 8.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (32), 2. Gisborne (28), 3. Strathfieldsaye (24), 4. Eaglehawk (20), 5. Golden Square (16), 6. Castlemaine (8), 7. South Bendigo (8), 8. Kangaroo Flat (8), 9. Maryborough (0).
NORTH BENDIGO v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
After a couple of weeks off for the King's Birthday general bye followed by its club bye, Elmore returns to the field on Saturday.
And the Bloods do so having shrugged the monkey off their back of having ended a 20-game winless streak last start with a 19-point win over LBU at home.
Regardless of the fact that it has now been five years since the Bulldogs won their last flag - the trip to Atkins Street remains the most difficult in the HDFNL.
The second-placed Bulldogs are in fine form and that shouldn't let-up on Saturday against the Bloods, who they are on a 23-game winning streak against.
Last time: North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 10.10 (70).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 24; Elmore 3.
Selection: North Bendigo.
COLBINABBIN v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Big game of footy between two sides that are right in the thick of the finals fight.
The Bombers are fourth, one game ahead of the sixth-placed Grasshoppers, making this very much an "eight-point" contest given Leitchville-Gunbower can either create some breathing room inside the top five or will have Colbinabbin hot on its heels by 5pm.
Add in the fact these two sides have made a habit recently of playing tight games against each other - Leitchville-Gunbower have won their past three meetings by a combined 21 points - the stage is set for a cracker.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 8.12 (60) def Colbinabbin 8.6 (54).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 15; Colbinabbin 14.
Selection: Leitchville-Gunbower.
LBU v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
Couple of teams that certainly aren't performing to the level they would want to be.
LBU is languishing in eighth position with just two wins, and while Heathcote may still be sitting in third position, the Saints are now 2-4 in their past six games following last week's 26-point loss to Colbinabbin at home.
One of the highlights of Saturday's clash will be the tussle in the ruck between Tyler Phillips, who has been the Cats' best player their past three games, and Heathcote's James Orr.
The Cats have got to be much better defensively having given up 100-plus points in their four losses in a row - that hasn't happened to an LBU side since 2015.
Last time: Heathcote 16.12 (108) def LBU 5.10 (40).
Since 2010: LBU 19; Heathcote 11.
Selection: Heathcote.
MOUNT PLEASANT v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Righto Mount Pleasant - here is your chance to prove to the competition you can be a genuine threat this year.
The reigning premier Blues sit in fifth position with a 4-5 record, but so far are 0-4 against fellow sides in the top five.
Playing the top side White Hills on their home turf at Toolleen provides the Blues with the perfect opportunity to make a statement and put the league on notice.
As for White Hills - who have already been a combined 219 points up at half-time in their past four games - it's another chance to further strengthen its credentials in what has so far been a season where their only blemish has been a 26-point loss to North Bendigo.
Last time: White Hills 12.15 (87) def Mount Pleasant 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 18; White Hills 11.
Selection: White Hills.
LADDER: 1. White Hills (32), 2. North Bendigo (32), 3. Heathcote (20), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (20), 5. Mount Pleasant (16), 6. Colbinabbin (16), 7. Huntly (12), 8. LBU (8), 9. Elmore (4).
CALIVIL UNITED v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Big day for Calivil United with the Demons holding their annual heritage round where they pay tribute to Northern United by wearing the maroon and gold guernsey of the Swallows against the Eagles.
Adding to the occasion for the Demons will be the return of Northern Territory legend Cameron Illet for a second game after he was hugely influential in Calivil United's 55-point win over Inglewood in round seven.
It has been tough going for the the Eagles with five losses in a row, including kicking just seven goals in their past four of those defeats, but they did knock over Calivil United in round one, so the Demons certainly won't be taking them lightly.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 8.14 (62) def Calivil United 7.8 (50).
Since 2010: Calivil United 15; Maiden Gully YCW 12.
Selection: Calivil United.
NEWBRIDGE v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
The next chapter in the most fiercest of rivalries in the LVFNL, and for this installment both the Maroons (5th) and Mean Machine (3rd) are inside the top five.
Bridgewater is three wins and 80 per cent ahead of Newbridge, so on face value the Mean Machine are heavily favoured, but the Maroons did play good football against their rivals in round one to the extent where they were at one stage five goals up during the second quarter.
It sounds like a broken record, but given he has kicked 33 goals in his past two games, curtailing the influence of Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp will be high on the list of priorities for the Maroons.
Last time: Bridgewater 15.13 (103) def Newbridge 12.10 (82).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 21; Newbridge 8.
Selection: Bridgewater,
MITIAMO v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Two sides that couldn't be further apart with the defending premier Panthers undefeated, while the Superoos are still winless.
The Panthers have been jumping out of the blocks particularly well of late having led a combined 127-8 at quarter-time in their past three matches, so challenge one for the Superoos to overcome is avoiding Marong asserting its dominance from the outset to give themselves a chance to get into the contest.
Last time: Marong 22.23 (155) def Mitiamo 1.2 (8).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 14; Marong 12.
Selection: Marong.
PYRAMID HILL v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
One of those blockbuster clashes featuring two of the "big four" squaring off against each other.
Both the Bulldogs and Bears have 6-2 records, but it's Pyramid Hill that has the far superior percentage of 314.4 compared to BL-Serpentine's 167.4.
The Bulldogs' monster percentage advantage is largely due to their stifling defensive efforts of late in which they have conceded no more than five goals in any of their past five games.
These two sides have already played out one of the games of the season in round one when the Bears won a shootout by 15 points and they have had plenty of time to hone in on the rematch having had the past two weekends off.
Should be another ripper contest and for those on Josh Mellington watch, the star Bears' forward now needs 13 goals to reach a ton.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 17.10 (112) def Pyramid Hill 14.13 (97).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 23; BL-Serpentine 11.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
LADDER: 1. Marong (32), 2. Pyramid Hill (24), 3. Bridgewater (24), 4. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (24), 5. Newbridge (12), 6. Inglewood (12), 7. Calivil United (8), 8. Mitiamo (0), 9. Maiden Gully YCW (0).
