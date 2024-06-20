Strikers exact revenge on Casey Demons for heartbreaking one-goal loss

NO LOSS has stung more this season for the Bendigo Strikers than their one-goal defeat at the hands of the Casey Demons in round six of the VNL championship season.
After trading goals throughout a frenetic final quarter and having their noses in front on multiple occasions, the Strikers were sunk by an after the siren goal from Demons goaler Sinead Lumdsen.
As the 2024 season has unfolded, it has become increasingly clearer it would have been a handy four points to have banked.
While that is in the past, the Strikers on Wednesday night showed they had learned from that gut-wrenching experience by capitalising on their chances this time around against the Demons, to claim a stirring six-goal win.
The clash at the State Netball Centre played out much like the see-sawing first between the two clubs back in April.
While the scores in that game were tied at 34-apiece at three-quarter time, the Strikers held a slight one-goal advantage (48-47) on Wednesday night.
But with Milly Brock and Bridgette Furphy in complete control in the goal circle, the Strikers were able to pull away from the Demons for a stirring 66-60 victory.
Their sixth win of the season (from 15 games) saw the Strikers jump two spots on the ladder to eighth, two wins behind the fifth-placed Geelong Cougars (8-8), who were beaten by premiership favourites City West Falcons, and Melbourne University Lightning (bye).
Strikers coach Tracey Brereton was thrilled to exact some revenge on the Demons, who went into the clash full of confidence, on the back of an upset victory over the second-placed Boroondara Express.
"They have been knocking off some top teams, so it was a very good win from that standpoint," she said.
"I think they were a little bit undermanned, they've lost a few players through injuries, but you know what, so have we.
"You just play against who you've got."
Pleasingly for the Strikers, they showed their ability to learn from their earlier season mistakes.
"It was one of those games last time, there was a contact call that didn't go our way and we lost it on the siren," Brereton said.
"The main thing for us (on Wednesday night) was that we can't just keep being the better team on the night for a half, we need to do it for a full game.
"That was the thing we spoke about during the game.
"We were down by two goals at quarter time and things weren't working quite how we wanted, so we made a few changes.
"That seemed to give us a bit of a buffer and off we went."
A resilient performance was led by joint vice-captains Brock with 52 goals at 83 per cent accuracy and Chelsea Sartori, while goal attack Furphy produced what Brereton declared as "one of her best and most consistent games of the season'.
The other standout was Melbourne Mavericks defender Kristinia Manu'a in her second Strikers game.
An obvious bonus on top of the win was the long-awaited return of Milly Wicks to the line-up from a foot injury.
She played 15 minutes in total, across the third and fourth quarters, and emerged unscathed to Brereton's delight.
"She didn't look like she had missed a beat from being out for eight weeks," the coach said.
"She missed a fair bit of work in terms of on-legs running, but she was still allowed to do a lot of off-legs stuff, so you can still maintain a fair bit of fitness.
"Knowing Milly, she would have pushed the boundaries to make sure she was right and ready to go."
The Strikers will have another quick turnaround ahead of their third and final home game of the season this Sunday against the Western Warriors.
The Warriors, despite being on a two-game losing streak, are playing some great netball, coming within three goals of scoring an upset over the finals-bound Express on Wednesday night.
They were beaten by only two goals the previous week by another likely finalist, North East Blaze.
A gallant Strikers were no match for the Casey Demons in Wednesday night's 23-and-under clash.
Despite being only a spot above the Strikers on the ladder, the Demons produced arguably their strongest effort of the year in a 67-39 win.
The Strikers were able to match the Demons early and trailed by only two goals at quarter time.
But a slick second quarter saw the Demons push the margin out to 13 goas at half time.
State 19-and-under representative Harriet Gall was the standout for the Strikers in the midcourt.
The goal load was shared by Mia McCrann-Peters (19), Torie Skrijel (13) and Chloe Langley (7).
After attracting big crowds to the Red Energy Arena earlier in the season against the Boroondara Express and Geelong Cougars, the Strikers will play their third and final home game of the season this Sunday against the Western Warriors.
Strikers board member Meagan Keating said with more than 900 tickets already sold, the club was aiming for its biggest crowd yet.
"There has been amazing response from around the region with large groups coming from Kyabram, Rochester and more," she said.
Ticket prices start at $6 and are available via Ticketek.
Development: 11am
23-and-under: 1pm
Bendigo Netball for All exhibition: 2.15pm
Championship: 2.40pm
