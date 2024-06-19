Rate shock: the simple fix for pay rage

Call it "bill shock", "hip-pocket pain" or a spike in pleas for help: at the end of February the calls started coming in at the Bendigo council pleading for help on rate bills.
March is the time of year the calls are most liable to spike, council officers say. And this year was one of the worst.
Yes, part of it is the cost of living crisis, skyrocketing mortgages and rent hikes, they say, but it is not the only problem. It is also a payment option on rate bills that 16,000 Greater Bendigo ratepayers regularly use.
Bendigo councillors might soon scrap an option people have to pay their bills in full in February under a plan touted as a solution to March bill shock.
Tom O'Callaghan looks into what it might mean for you.
The coroner into the case of XY has handed down his findings, with recommendations that focus on providing First Nation's children with culturally sensitive care. Ben Loughran and Emily Woods look at the findings and reaction.
And Luke West caught up with Bendigo's Lila Keck, who was in town this week. She is relishing her first steps as an AFLW player with Carlton.
Stay warm.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.