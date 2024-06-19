Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Court

Road speed limit only applies if you can clearly see the sign: barrister

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 20 2024 - 9:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 40km/h sign. Picture by Shutterstock.
A 40km/h sign. Picture by Shutterstock.

A truck driver has sparked a "question-of-law" contest over a Wedderburn speeding fine after he took his objection to the infringement to court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.