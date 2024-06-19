Road speed limit only applies if you can clearly see the sign: barrister

A truck driver has sparked a "question-of-law" contest over a Wedderburn speeding fine after he took his objection to the infringement to court.
Peter Edwards, who was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit for allegedly doing 56km/h in a 40km/h zone, was represented at his June 19 Bendigo Magistrates' Court appearance by a barrister.
The court heard that just before 4pm on Saturday, February 10 police observed him driving a Volvo prime mover south-east along High Street, Wedderburn.
Senior Constable Rebecca Carmichael clocked the truck's speed on the radar at 56km/h and pulled the vehicle over, the police prosecutor said, issuing Edwards with an infringement which carries a a $529 fine.
When she intercepted him, the driver had told her he had "seen the sign and ... dropped [his speed] right down," he said.
However, barrister Rebecca Barrett told the court her client hadn't seen the sign and disputed that the 40km/h limit applied to the stretch of the road he was on.
According to Victoria's road safety regulations, a speed limit only applied if the sign showing the limit was clearly visible, she said.
In this case, the speed limit had been changed significantly just two weeks earlier, and the single sign showing the new limit was partially obscured by foliage, the barrister argued.
Edwards had thus thought he was in a 60km/h zone, according to his counsel.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he was surprised to hear the legality of a speed limit depended on the visibility of signage showing it, but it was something he thought was "fair enough".
"You learn something every day!" the magistrate declared.
The court heard police had two undated photos of the location and also had body-worn camera footage of intercepting Edwards.
Mr Kelly ordered a two-hour hearing take place on September 26 to address the factual argument and question of law in the matter.
