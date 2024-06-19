'No Aboriginal child should be denied access to cultural support': BDAC

First Nations readers should be advised the story contains reference to an Indigenous person who has died.
This story also contains themes of suicide.
One of Bendigo's leading Indigenous advocacy groups has backed 17 recommendations for more culturally sensitive care for First Nations children handed down by the coroner in the XY case.
Victorian Coroner Simon McGregor found the 17-year-old Aboriginal girl's human rights were breached when a state department did not listen to her desire to be connected with her culture while in care in Bendigo.
XY, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, took her own life in 2021 when she was 17 years old at a residence operated by Anglicare.
Mr McGregor made the recommendations on Wednesday, June 19 which included several for the state's Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, after an inquest into the death of the teen, XY.
Chief Executive of Bendigo District Aboriginal Co-operative, Dallas Widdicombe, said the case of XY highlighted a range of systemic issues that severed her connection to culture.
"As Aboriginal people we know that connection to culture and community are critical to our wellbeing, and this couldn't be more important for a young child who is in a highly vulnerable situation," he said.
Mr Widdicombe said BDAC would be working closely with the relevant bodies to help oversee culturally-safe practices being achieved.
XY, a Wemba Wemba girl, had been removed by child protection from her family home in October 2017 when she was 13, following reports to services beginning when she was aged 22 months.
The coroner's findings noted that XY was a "beautiful, bright young spirit" and a child who "would light up a room".
Mr McGregor said that XY had complex mental health issues which deteriorated after she disclosed alleged sexual offending against her by her stepfather and other men.
He also noted that a major problem caused by child protection services experienced by XY was that she had limited contact with her mother and no contact with her siblings after being put in out-of-home care.
Mr McGregor stressed the importance of listening to the voices and lived experiences of children in care.
"The department had a procedural obligation to properly consider XY's human rights, which involved hearing her voice and properly considering her views," the coroner said in his report.
"Without these obligations, her charter right would be empty."
The starkest example of her lack of voice was shown through a letter the girl wrote to the department when she was 16, he said.
"I am writing this letter out of frustration as I do not feel I am being validated, supported or cared for properly by your services," the girl wrote in December 2020.
"I identify as a proud Wemba Wemba woman and would like the associated support that a young Aboriginal female should be provided with further care. This is a human right."
Mr McGregor said DFFH failed to take her views from this letter into account and in doing so had limited her rights.
This caused XY to feel disconnected from her people and community, and she asked for support from the department to reconnect her with her Aboriginal heritage and elders.
The coroner said this breakdown in connection to culture caused XY a great amount of pain and "lacked the protection and support that her culture and community could provide" for her.
He said systemic issues, including racism and inadequate consideration of cultural safety, meant the policies for Aboriginal children in protection did not align with the principle of self-determination.
Mr McGregor's recommendations included the need for the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing to focus on transitioning all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in the child protection system to an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation.
He called for a review of practices used by DFFH, Anglicare or other organisations caring for Indigenous children and to "implement any changes that are needed to enhance their capacity to provide culturally connected care".
He also expressed his condolences to XY's family and their communities for their loss.
BDAC CEO Mr Widdicombe said the disconnect from culture led to the inadequate culture care of a vulnerable person.
"This is a devastating loss of a young person, and our condolences once again go out to their loved ones," he said.
"We also recognise the broader impact this continues to have on our community."
Mr Widdicombe said the recommendations shone a light on the need for culturally-safe practices to be introduced at the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.
"We welcome the strong focus on the importance of culturally connected care that is identified among the recommendations," he said.
"No Aboriginal child should be placed in a position where they do not have cultural supports around them.
"Every care plan should provide genuine opportunities for Aboriginal children and young people to connect with their Community and culture in a meaningful way.
Mr. Widdicombe said the findings, which in many ways reflected BDAC's recommendations to the hearings, made the organisation feel heard and valued as part of the process.
"We remain committed to working with government and other stakeholders to ensure the cultural and community connections of our young people are nurtured, and that they are safe and supported to thrive."
DFFH has been contacted for a response to the recommendations.
With AAP
