Bendigo's Lila Keck loving her life as an AFLW player with the Blues

BENDIGO'S Lila Keck is relishing her first steps as an AFLW player with Carlton.
Keck was taken with pick No.7 by the Blues in last December's AFLW Draft and is three weeks into official pre-season ahead of late-August's start to the 2024 season.
"It has been really good so far. The training is obviously a big step-up going into an elite environment, but I'm keeping up so far and the girls are all really encouraging," Keck said on Wednesday during Carlton's AFLW community camp visit to Bendigo.
"Every time we hit the grass there's no holding back... it's full noise and the intensity is certainly very high.
"We're doing three sessions a week out on the field, but then there's also recovery and extra gym sessions as well, so I'm probably in at the club four or five times a week.
"There's not a lot of time to be doing stuff away from footy at the moment, but I'm keeping my connections with friends and trying to get home when I can or meet mum and day halfway for dinner when I can.
"I'm also studying osteopathy at RMIT part-time, not that it feels part-time because it's a pretty full-on course, but it definitely fills in a lot of time away from footy.
"Every day I feel fortunate to be in the position I'm in, particularly having watched how AFLW has grown from the first year in 2017.
"I've been playing football since 2010 and I suppose there's always that little bit of doubt about would I be able to make it to the highest level, but having seen the pathway that has been created and to have been part of that pathway is pretty special."
Keck, 18, is one of two former Bendigo players on Carlton's AFLW list alongside Blues' skipper Kerryn Peterson.
While Keck is just starting out on her AFLW journey, Peterson - who has played 56 games - is about to embark on season eight with the Blues and Keck is soaking up as much as she can from her fellow Bendigonian and three-time AFLW All-Australian.
"Kez has been huge for me... she's like my mother, in a good way, and to be honest, I don't know if I could do this without her," Keck said.
"She has been there from the start and her experience has been huge for me, along with all the other girls who have all been so welcoming and made it really easy to fit in.
"But having that connection to Bendigo with Kez has definitely helped."
Peterson says Keck has fitted in well at Carlton, describing her as a ball of energy.
"She has fitted in beautifully; she is so hard working and provides a lot of energy," Peterson said.
"For us older players it's great to have someone like her who keeps us on our toes and I get a lot of enjoyment out of watching the journey she is going on.
"She has got a big future ahead of her."
Small forward Keck captained the Bendigo Pioneers girls team last year and also came through the AFL Academy program and is not just a quality footballer, but she's also a talented cricketer.
Not long before she was drafted by the Blues last year Keck became the first women's player in Bendigo Cricket Club history to score a century in the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's competition.
Following her selection by the Blues in the Draft, Carlton's Head of AFLW Ash Naulty described Keck as an "X-factor" player.
"A consistent hard worker with clever ball use, she is damaging up forward with the capability to cover the ground in the midfield also," Naulty said of Keck.
"She's a ball winner with a great goal sense and we think she's really going to add to our mix at IKON Park, whether that's as a midfielder or up forward."
Keck has joined Carlton off the back of the Blues last year finishing 12th with a 4-6 record in what was a 2023 season where Brisbane won the premiership.
"At the moment I'm just focusing on putting my best foot forward at training every session and, hopefully, come round one in August I've done enough to slot myself in the team," Keck said.
As part of Carlton's AFLW community camp in Bendigo several Blues players, including Keck and Peterson, visited Keck's former school St Kilians Primary School on Wednesday morning.
"It's very special to come back and inspire the next generation of players coming through," Keck said.
"Not only is it enjoyable for the kids and, hopefully, they get a lot out of it, but us players really enjoy it as well and we go home very heart-filled."
Carlton's first game of the AFLW 2024 season will be against Hawthorn at Frankston on Sunday, September 1.
