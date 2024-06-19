After-dark fun as winter solstice descends on central Victoria this Friday

Faces of Peace showcases the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia that have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peackeeper. This exhibition will make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does. It will show you the many different faces of peace. When: April 6 to November 24. Where: Bendigo Military Museum, 37-29 Pall Mall, Bendigo