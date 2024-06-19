After-dark fun as winter solstice descends on central Victoria this Friday

While the mercury drops, there's still plenty of fun to be had in central Victoria. Celebrate the shortest day of the year with some winter solstice events this Friday, and fill up your calendar with exhibitions and shows on this week and beyond.
It's the winter solstice and Maldon is getting ready to show a warm welcome to visitors. Celebrate the solstice with a steam train ride to the historic town of Maldon a winter bonfire. A heritage train will depart Castlemaine on Friday, June 21 and travel to Maldon. The train will feature entertainers on board and ride to the Maldon Machinery Museum, where there'll be food stalls and musical entertainment.
The Maldon Lions Club Bonfire will start at 6pm at Phoenix Street. The free event is open to everyone, and no tickets or reservations are required. Enjoy a barbecue with entertainers, marshmallows from Maldon Rose and delicious food vans. For more information visit maldon.org.au/maldon-in-winter. Where: Phoenix Street, Maldon When: Friday, June 21
Harcourt Valley Winery is hosting its annual Winter Solstice Celebration. Celebrate the shortest day of the year at the Winter Solstice at Harcourt Valley Vineyards with co-hosts Shedshaker Brewing. Featuring live music, a warm fire, licensed bar courtesy of Harcourt Valley Vineyards and Shedshaker Brewing, food trucks and free kids entertainment. Tickets are $15 and free for under 16s. Limited tickets available at shorturl.at/q3A1S. Where: Harcourt Valley Winery When: 4pm to 9pm, Friday, June 21
A winter-themed market will be held at Rochester Shire Hall. Bring your own keep cup for a free hot chocolate upon arrival, enjoy live music and delicious food in the warmth of the hall. Fabulous stallholders and delicious food offerings. Free event. Where: Rochester Shire Hall When: 5pm to 8pm, Friday, June 21.
The Winter Solstice Kirtan is a call-and-response singing practice featuring Sanskrit words and folk melodies. Kijam, a collective of local Castlemaine Kirtan singers and musicians, host public Kirtan events at every solstice and equinox. Kirtan is a form of musical meditation that combines group singing, rhythm, and movement. Participants follow a lead singer and musicians, singing simple, repetitive phrases in Sanskrit. Tickets up to $20 at https://shorturl.at/3TgsH Where: West End Hall, Woodman St, Castlemaine When: From 6.30pm, Friday June 21.
First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima's latest exhibition Young Mob Excelling tells the stories of young First Nations people who are making their mark across a range of activities. Free entry. When: 9am to 5pm, May 10 to August 30. Where: Djaa Djuwima, located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall.
I wanna be your anti-mirror, curated by influential Aotearoa / New Zealand-born artist Alicia Frankovich is an exhibition which introduces seven early career artists whose experimental, materially complex artworks reveal new languages, sensations and attitudes. These artists resist dominant representational forms. Their embodied gestures in sculpture, moving image and sound are urgent propositions for living differently in the world. Free entry. When: May 23 to August 18. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo.
Faces of Peace showcases the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia that have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peackeeper. This exhibition will make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does. It will show you the many different faces of peace. When: April 6 to November 24. Where: Bendigo Military Museum, 37-29 Pall Mall, Bendigo
Small exhibition of realist work by Garry Taylor. All pieces for sale. The main theme of the paintings using water colour, ink and pencil is Still Life. When: Saturday, June 22 until June 27 Where: Exhibit B, Bendigo Bank building
Weaving Threads is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of my ancestral heritage, weaving together the threads of tradition with the vibrant hues of contemporary expression. In Trina Dalton's latest work, she embarks on a deeply personal journey of healing and cultural exploration, merging the ancient art of clay pottery with the timeless craft of fibre weaving as a vehicle to create a narrative that spans generations. When: Weekdays until August 5. Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street
It started out as a safe space for female comedians and has produced sold out nights and new legends. Women of Wit will this tour feature feature Prue Blake (RAW Comedy winner 2021), Pa Fawce (Class Clowns winner 2019), Alex Ward (Have You Been Paying Aenon!), He Huang (Melbourne Internaonal Comedy Fesval Gala), and Bess Paerson (RAW Comedy Heat winner Bendigo). What Women of Wit 2024 - Bendigo. Where: Engine Room Theatre, 58 View St, Bendigo. When: Friday July 5, 8pm (Doors open at 7:30pm). Cost: $30 adult, $27 concession (via gox.com.au)
Bush poetry concert at at Bendigo Club Rhyming verse poetry, Australian song/music and storytelling. Free entry, all welcome Call Colin for info on 0401 076 085. When: 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, June 23. Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Strathdale
Written by Bendigo playwright, SJ Fawcett, performed by Uncertain Curtain Theatre and based on the stories by Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is a fantastical tale of nonsense and imagination that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Uncertain Curtain Theatre is a not-for-profit company that relies the support of individuals and organisations to produce quality performances. Tickets at shorturl.at/kJfgO When: 6pm, June 22 and 2pm June 23. Where: The Capital Theatre
Experience the timeless, beloved classic, Disney's The Little Mermaid, brought to you by Girton Grammar School. The Senior School Production guarantees a captivating experience that will leave you delighted. Come along for an enchanting visual journey, where every scene is brought to life with stunning artistry and imagination. From the shimmering depths of the ocean to the swashbuckling adventures on the high seas above, experience the magic of Disney live on stage. Tickets at shorturl.at/R3N9R. When: 7pm, Thursday, June 19, 20 and 21. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre
Hitting the road for a national tour in June 2024, ARC will perform Led Zeppelin IV in full, from start to finish, to be followed by a second set playing classics and fan favourites selected from Led Zeppelin's lauded catalogue. ARC present Led Zeppelin IV marks the band's fifth national outing preceded by the unanimously praised and sold-out tours paying homage to Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (2023), Neil Young's Harvest (2022), The Beatles' Let It Be (2021) and the extended dates of their debut tour, The Beatles' Abbey Road (2019-2020). Tickets at shorturl.at/eSZ9c. When: 8pm, June 27. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre
The Bendigo Chorale will combine with Glen Eira City Choir to form a chorus of 60 choristers for Karl Jenkins' Requiem and Mozart's Laudate Dominium. To do justice to Jenkins' magnificent work, they will be accompanied by an instrumental ensemble comprising horn, flute, harp. violin, percussion and piano. When: Saturday, June 29 at 2.30pm. Where: St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, 6 Myers Street, Bendigo
Experience a historic moment for the Melbourne Youth Orchestra as they embark on their first-ever regional Victorian performance under the baton of the dynamic and inspiring Guest Conductor, Carlo Antonioli. In a program brimming with the fiery energy of Romantic and 20th-century music traditions, the orchestra will showcase works by giants of the genre. Tickets at shorturl.at/AZnH6. When: 3pm, June 30. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up. Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more. The market's ongoing season will then start in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo. When: July 20, 3pm to 8pm.
Come and buy locally grown, freshly harvested and delicious produce, direct from the grower to you. Supporting backyard and micro farmers in our region. Free entry. Where: The Old Church on the Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill. When: Saturday, June 22
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
