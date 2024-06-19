Jackass Flat block hits the market complete with inn and waterpark

A parcel of land in Jackass Flat which houses the famous Bush Pig Inn and Bendigo Water World has hit the market.
The roughly four hectares of land located just off Watson Street is open for expressions of interest which will close on September 2.
The land has been described as a "prime development site" located within a 10-minute drive from the Bendigo CBD.
Given the Bush Pig Inn, waterpark, Miner's Den and bush cabins are all on the land for sale, the site has sewage and power capabilities.
The site is in a low density residential zone and is in total sitting on around 39,000 square-metres.
There is also a residential property on the block of land and a dam.
Subject to the approval of local council, there could be residential development on the site on top of the immediate yield included from the rental income from the various businesses.
There is secondary access to the block from McIntyre Street.
