Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

Jackass Flat block hits the market complete with inn and waterpark

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A block of land in Jackass Flat has hit the market. Picture from Google Earth
A block of land in Jackass Flat has hit the market. Picture from Google Earth

A parcel of land in Jackass Flat which houses the famous Bush Pig Inn and Bendigo Water World has hit the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.