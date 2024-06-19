CVNA 13-and-unders crowned Association Championships premiers

A YEAR of change for the Golden City and Bendigo Strathdale netball associations hit pay dirt in Melbourne on the weekend, when the newly created Central Netball Victorian Association's 13-and-under representative team claimed Association Championships title success.
The 12-player team, coached by Sandhurst's four-time A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, overcame all odds to capture the championship with a come-from-behind 17-15 win over St Albans-Caroline Springs.
It capped an unbeaten run for the CVNA team at the State Netball Centre, which included five minor round wins and a 21-12 victory over Lilydale-Yarra Valley in the first round of finals.
Highlighting the enormity of their title win, St Albans-Caroline Springs had stamped itself as a powerhouse at 13-and-under level in recent seasons, crowned champions last year and runners-up in 2022.
In what was a blinder of a first meeting between the two teams, CVNA beat St Albans-Caroline Springs 16-15 in their earlier round match.
St Albans-Caroline Springs' two defeats against the CVNA were their only losses during the tournament.
Gilchrist was full of praise for her players' commitment and persistence in a tense grand final.
"The girls were absolutely focused. They knew they had come this far and were really keen to see what they could achieve," she said.
"We started quite confidently to lead 7-3 and were very strong. Our defensive pressure was amazing.
"I could see the effects of the training we had put in. They were very clear in their systems.
"But after being up by two goals at half-time, we found ourselves two goals down halfway through the second half. The girls really had to find something.
"While I never thought we were going to lose, I wasn't sure where the turnovers were going to come from because it was just such a tightly contested game.
"But they did it. We got two strong turnovers, which resulted in two goals for us as and we managed to pull out the win.
"It was just a phenomenal game of netball.
"For 12 and 13-year-old kids, the pressure both teams were under was immense.
"The girls still can't stop smiling and talking about it."
Gilchrist said the shorter than usual format of the championships, with teams divided into two pools ahead of finals, meant there was a much smaller margin for error during the early rounds than in past years.
"There wasn't a lot of game time to fix things that weren't going well, so we had to make sure that we were on our game straight up," she said.
"But our girls' ability to absorb the pressure and intensity was what got us over the line."
With seven of the 12 players having experienced National Junior Classic basketball title success with the Bendigo Braves under-14 girls team the previous weekend, Gilchrist said her team was definitely well-equipped to deal with the finals pressure.
"I can't believe just how well composed these kids are able to keep themselves under so much pressure," she said.
"They never got rattled.
"Even when we were two goals down, they were still able to keep things under control and keep working hard. It was really impressive."
The win was the first by a Bendigo-based team at the Association Championships since 2017 when the BFNL claimed the open division crown.
That team was also coached by Gilchrist.
As for the respective associations, Bendigo Strathdale last reached a grand final in 2012 when it was beaten in the 13-and-under title game by Cranbourne-South West, while Golden City finished runners-up in the 17-and-unders in 2002.
Gilchrist hailed Sunday's win as a great result for both associations, which are trialing a merger this year under the CVNA banner.
The CVNA 13-and-under team comprised Alana Borchard, Ella Tyrrell, Sienna Raco, Mia Cox, Ellie Macumber, Molly Beasley, Marlie Skinner, Evie Gretgrix, Elle Gilchrist, Mila Childs, Macey White, Ava Hope.
In other Association Championships results, the BFNL open team reached the semi-finals before being eliminated by Goulburn Valley; the BFNL's 17-and-under team finished fifth with a 7-3-1 record; and the CVNA 15-and-under team finished ninth with three wins from 11 games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.