Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Crash sends steering wheel through delivery truck's windscreen

DC
Tom O'Callaghan
By David Chapman, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 19 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front cabin of the truck was destroyed in the accident. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.
The front cabin of the truck was destroyed in the accident. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

UPDATE, 12.45PM: A truck driver is going to hospital after a crash that sent his steering wheel through his windscreen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.