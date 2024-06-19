Crash sends steering wheel through delivery truck's windscreen

UPDATE, 12.45PM: A truck driver is going to hospital after a crash that sent his steering wheel through his windscreen.
The delivery truck was heading along Allingham Street, towards Kangaroo Flat, when it and a tow truck crashed.
"It [the delivery truck] was attempting to do a U-turn," Senior Constable Trent Deary said.
"As you can see, the crash has ripped the whole side off the [delivery truck's] cab and the steering wheel's sticking out of the windshield."
Video from the scene shows the damage was so great that the delivery truck's front wheels could no longer spin:
Paramedics were assessing the delivery truck driver and expected to take them to Bendigo Hospital, Senior Constable Deary said.
The tow truck driver did not need medical attention.
Police are investigating and are yet to confirm if any charges will be laid against anyone involved in the crash.
The road is expected to reopen soon.
EARLIER: Traffic in both directions along Allingham Street in Golden Square has been blocked following a truck accident.
Police, ambulance and CFA are on the scene after reports of the incident came through about 11.40am.
A Coles delivery truck was so extensively damaged the steering wheel was ejected through the windscreen.
Police are investigating the cause. It is believed the truck may have been attempting a U-turn when it collided with another vehicle.
It is unclear whether anyone has been injured in the accident.
More to come.
