It's the halfway mark of the LVFNL season: how is every senior team faring?

The two-time defending premiers have stared down every challenge thrown at them so far and passed them all, reaching the halfway mark undefeated.
For the record, the Panthers' overall winning streak that started on May 7, 2022, now stands at 40 on the trot, with the 44 in a row of the great Calivil United sides of the early 2000s now in sight.
One of the points of intrigue heading into the season for the Panthers was how would they adapt to the departure of superstar goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell, who averaged 7.3 goals in his 41 games for Marong across the previous two-and-a-half seasons?
The answer is it has been a case of scoring by committee, with six players having kicked double-figure goals in the first half of the season, while the Panthers are kicking 15 points less per game than last season, with their average score having dropped from 152 in 2023 to "just" 137.
Won four of their eight games by more than 100 points and for all the talk this year about the LVFNL premiership race being far more open, it's still going to take one hell of an effort from one of their opponents to deny the Panthers a third straight flag.
Record - 8-0
Percentage - 356.4%
Average for - 137
Average against - 38
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 28 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.4%
1st half scoring - +361
2nd half scoring - +426
Top 5 best player votes:
Matt Willox - 20
Todd Davies - 14
Jonty Davis - 12
Jack McCaig - 12
Shaun Knott - 11
Top 5 goalkickers:
Kain Robins - 26
Ryan Wellington - 23
Ryley Taylor - 19
Noah McCaig - 14
Nathan Devanny - 11
The Bulldogs are right in the hunt again as they continue to strive to break that enduring premiership drought that is now into year 74.
Sitting second on the ladder and have given the best account of any side against Marong so far when they were beaten by just eight points by the Panthers in round three.
Like the Panthers, the Bulldogs have also won four of their eight games by 100 points and in terms of their average for and against scores, they aren't far off the benchmark that is Marong.
In six of their eight games the Bulldogs have conceded a score of 40 or less, so are defending strongly led by Tom McGregor, while Zach Alford is the answer to the trivia question of who is third on the league goalkicking behind Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Josh Mellington and Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp with 32 majors.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 314.4%
Average for - 134
Average against - 43
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 26 of 32
Goal conversion - 52.7%
1st half scoring - +362
2nd half scoring - +367
Top 5 best player votes:
Tom McGregor - 32
Zach Alford - 23
Damon Hemphill - 22
Steven Gunther - 17
Brad Ladson - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Zach Alford - 32
Jesse Sheahan - 24
Bailey Scott - 19
Steven Gunther - 10
Jaydon Cowling - 9
Plenty of external hype around Bridgewater during the off-season after their strong recruiting and the Mean Machine are right in the thick of the action in third position.
The signing of star forward Lachlan Sharp as co-coach from Strathfieldsaye certainly created a buzz around the LVFNL over summer and he hasn't disappointed with 74 goals so far, including four hauls of 10 or more headlined by 20 against Mitiamo in round eight.
Fellow Strathfieldsaye recruits in experienced midfielder Boden Alexander and Jack Neylon - an old-fashioned utility - have also had big impacts in the first half of the season for the Mean Machine.
The Mean Machine's two losses have been by 50-plus points against both Marong (56) and Pyramid Hill (53), so have a bit of ground to make up on both when they get their next crack at the two sides above them, but with so many new faces in the side and existing players adapting to new roles, their best footy should be ahead of them.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 192.1%
Average for - 121
Average against - 63
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 21 of 32
Goal conversion - 61.3%
1st half scoring - +235
2nd half scoring - +229
Top 5 best player votes:
Boden Alexander - 33
Jack Neylon - 28
Lachlan Sharp - 25
Joseph Mayes - 24
Xavier Walsh - 18
Top 5 goalkickers:
Lachlan Sharp - 74
Andrew Collins - 10
Josh Martyn - 8
Jack Neylon - 7
Lee Coghlan - 6
While it's a team game and 22 players running out on the field each week, can't talk about the Bears without starting with the extraordinary goalkicking feats of full-forward Josh Mellington.
It's only the halfway mark of the season and already Mellington has booted 87 goals following returns of 10, 10, 15, 6, 4, 12, 13 and 17.
Two years ago Marong's Brandyn Grenfell set a new LVFNL home and away record of 143 goals, surpassing the previous benchmark of 140 that had been held by Bridgewater's Peter Collins since 1982.
At this rate Mellington - who leads the Addy player rankings - will surpass Grenfell's record in round 15 if he maintains his ridiculous average of 10.8.
While Mellington is proving unstoppable inside 50, former coach Justin Laird is also having a ripping season playing a mix of ruck and as a big bodied midfielder.
Jake Wilkinson must be rapt so far with how his foray into senior coaching has started across his first eight games at the helm.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 167.4%
Average for - 116
Average against - 70
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 22 of 32
Goal conversion - 60.6%
1st half scoring - +102
2nd half scoring - +273
Top 5 best player votes:
Josh Mellington - 32
Justin Laird - 30
Farran Priest - 16
Tyler Miles - 15
Doolan Nihill - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Josh Mellington - 87
Charlie Gadsden - 7
Andrew Gladman - 6
James Rippingale - 6
Farran Priest - 6
While it's clear there's a "big four" in the LVFNL this season, it's Newbridge that has worked its way to the head of the next tier of sides and is sitting fifth at the halfway mark.
The Maroons haven't played finals since their last premiership season of 2018, but have built some momentum with three wins in their past four games.
The Maroons have upped their scoring from just 50 points per game last year to 70 this season and trimmed their average against from 108 to 96 as a gauge of their improvement in the second season under co-coaches Daniel Smith and Sam Gale.
Having only managed a highest score of 76 last year, the Maroons have already twice kicked 100-plus points this season to be getting some scoreboard nourishment for the work they are putting in.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 72.9%
Average for - 70
Average against - 96
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 15 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.0%
1st half scoring - -37
2nd half scoring - -170
Top 5 best player votes:
Tyler McLeod - 20
Will Copland - 19
Tyler Constable - 17
Will Daly - 16
Dylan Lloyd - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Chris Dixon - 15
Andrew Padbury - 9
Sam Gale - 8
Caleb Sanders - 6
Jack Barras - 5
After finally ending a 20-year finals drought last season there was always going to be a watch on the Blues to see how they would back up that effort in 2024 under new coach Fergus Payne.
Suspect most LVFNL followers heading into the season would have had the Blues placed as the fifth-best side behind the "big four", but at the halfway mark they sit outside the top five.
The Blues' five losses have all been by 50-plus points, while their percentage of 58.4 is well shy of last season's 103.5, so at this stage it hasn't been the progression the side would have hoped to have been making on the back of last year's finals breakthrough.
Midfielder and skipper Daniel Polack has produced a consistent first half of the season for the Blues to be their standout player through eight games.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 58.4%
Average for - 65
Average against - 112
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 12 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.1%
1st half scoring - -199
2nd half scoring - -173
Top 5 best player votes:
Daniel Polack - 29
Liam Marciano - 23
Will Allen (#1) - 21
Mitchell Conlan - 16
Luke Matheson - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Mitchell Conlan - 17
Keelan Payne - 11
Liam Marciano - 9
Daniel Polack - 9
Tarran Kilcullen - 5
Identical position to this time last year for the Demons with a 2-6 record at the halfway mark of the season.
But given they are only one game out of fifth position their season is very much alive as they strive to play finals for the first time since 2019.
Best win has been their 55-point victory over Inglewood in round seven, while the Maher brothers, Sam and Jack, are leading the way as the Demons' two best players over the first half of the season.
Apart from Ben Baker (18) and coach Anthony Dennis (14), no other Calivil United player has kicked more than four goals.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 52.6%
Average for - 61
Average against - 117
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 11 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.9%
1st half scoring - -118
2nd half scoring - -324
Top 5 best player votes:
Sam Maher - 22
Jack Maher - 21
Sam Green - 19
Cody Thompson - 19
Anthony Dennis - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Baker - 18
Anthony Dennis - 14
Jack Maher - 4
Cody Thompson - 4
Jordan Lea - 4
Been a tough slog through the first half of the season for the Superoos, who are still chasing their first win.
Were stiff not to notch a win in just their second game against Maiden Gully YCW when they lost by four points, while they were also in front of Calivil United at three quarter-time in round four and were beaten, so they have had their opportunities.
Played their best footy last year in the second half of the season, so the Superoos will be hoping it's a case of deja vu and they can do the same again, with a key to that to put in place the learnings from the games they had chances to win, but weren't able to convert for next time they get into a similar position.
Record - 0-8
Percentage - 36.3%
Average for - 47
Average against - 129
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 3 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.4%
1st half scoring - -366
2nd half scoring - -293
Top 5 best player votes:
Liam Shiell - 23
Zac Morrison - 19
Ryan Duncan - 19
Luke Lougoon - 19
Daniel Walters - 17
Top 5 goalkickers:
Alex Lloyd - 10
Liam Shiell - 6
Brayden Baines - 6
Kia Coatsworth - 6
Bryce Laird - 4
You may well be looking at Maiden Gully YCW with two victories on the board and querying why the Eagles are on the bottom of the ladder behind the winless Mitiamo?
Remember, the Eagles started the season effectively -12 points after being penalised by the LVFNL in relation to the non-fielding of an under-18 team this year.
Had it not been for the 12 point penalty the Eagles would be just one game outside the top five rather than sitting at the bottom of the ladder.
Under new co-coaches Shawn Filo and Angus Monfries the Eagles won two of their first three games in an encouraging start, but it has been a rocky road since losing five in a row by an average of 119 points, but an opportunity is knocking this week against one of the teams they have beaten, Calivil United.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 31.5%
Average for - 39
Average against - 123
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 4 of 32
Goal conversion - 48.4%
1st half scoring - -340
2nd half scoring - -335
Top 5 best player votes:
Josh Worsley - 24
Grayson Brown - 20
Angus Monfries - 18
Ed Crisp - 17
Bryce Franzini - 17
Top 5 goalkickers:
Will Farrer - 10
Todd Delahey - 9
Declan Phyland - 5
Josh Farrer - 4
Bryce Franzini - 4
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.