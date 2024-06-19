Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

It's the halfway mark of the LVFNL season: how is every senior team faring?

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 19 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong's Matt Riordan, Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp, Pyramid Hill's Zach Alford and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Josh Mellington.
Marong's Matt Riordan, Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp, Pyramid Hill's Zach Alford and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Josh Mellington.

1st - MARONG

The two-time defending premiers have stared down every challenge thrown at them so far and passed them all, reaching the halfway mark undefeated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.